Baby Boomers and Gen X Responsible for Increased Betting Activity in Q4 2024

Engagement among Millennials and high-value bettors declined compared to the same period in 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betting activity increased slightly in Q4 2024 to 26% of consumers, compared to 24% in the same period of 2023. However, this uptick was caused by significant generational changes in activity, primarily among Baby Boomers and Millennials, according to a new report from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU).

While Millennials have dominated all forms of betting in recent years, this generation’s engagement dropped 5% YoY in Q4 2024. Conversely, Baby Boomers and Gen Xers got more involved, with 7% and 4% respective YoY increases. Gen Z bettors’ participation remained about the same. These and many more findings are available in TransUnion’s latest US Betting Report.

“The demographic shift in betting activity serves as a good reminder that the best predictor of engagement is not age but rather increased earnings and liquidity,” said Declan Raines, head of TransUnion’s Gaming business. “Those who have a sudden influx of disposable income are more likely to participate in betting, and operators should keep that in mind when developing their marketing strategies.”

In addition to Millennials, fewer high-value bettors engaged in online and land-based betting activities. High-value bettors are those who spend more than $500 per month on betting. This group’s engagement dropped by 8% with land-based operators and 9% with online operators.

Healthier finances among bettors

The report found high-value bettors also attained improved overall finances. In Q4 2024, 54% of those betting $500 or more per month had good or excellent credit combined with middle or high income. This was up from 50% in the same period in 2023. In addition, those with the riskiest financial profile—having lower income and fair or poor credit—fell from 7% in Q4 2023 to just 4% in Q4 2024.

Bettors proved to have a more resilient financial profile than non-bettors. More than half of consumers who bet in either land-based or online channels said their income had gone up a little or a lot in the past 3 months. Only 21% of non-bettors said the same.

Consumer Credit Scores: Bettors vs Non-bettors

Land-based Bettors Online Bettors Non-bettors Good/Excellent 59% 54% 47% Average 22% 24% 19% Fair/Bad 18% 20% 24%

Excellent: 781-850 | Good: 721-780 | Average: 661-720 | Fair: 601-660 | Bad: 300-600

Consumers who bet also had stronger credit scores, with more than half of land-based and online bettors indicating good or excellent credit scores, compared to just 47% of non-bettors. Conversely, one-third of non-bettors fell into credit score ranges that indicate poorer credit quality—including those who don’t know their score—compared to 22% of online bettors and 20% of land-based bettors.

Mounting regulatory pressure

Regulators and consumer advocacy groups became more focused on the betting industry in 2024. Recent studies published by Northwestern and UCLA outlining the risks to personal finances among a subset of players served to elevate the pressure on gaming operators to implement reasonable procedures to identify and curb problem gaming. In response, the industry formed the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) to establish industry-wide responsible gaming standards and support research and education on safe practices.

TransUnion’s US Betting Report has consistently found bettors experience higher levels of financial volatility—both positive and negative—relative to non-bettors. This represents a significant challenge for operators when engaging in responsible gaming assessments. It is imperative that gaming operators stay vigilant to ensure their most active players can sustain high levels of play without compromising their financial health.

“As the industry matures, new tools have emerged to help operators assess players’ financial resilience and promote responsible gaming,” said Raines. “Adopting these measures will help build on the significant investments made by the industry in responsible gaming to date as well as demonstrate good faith efforts to regulators and consumers while protecting profitability for operators in the long run.”

For full details from the US Betting Report, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion

E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.