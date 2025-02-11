Array Releases Study Uncovering the 5 Myths Costing the Banking Industry Billions

Study Reveals Costly Misconceptions Shaping Banking Strategies

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a leading embedded consumer products platform, in partnership with industry expert Ron Shevlin and Cornerstone Advisors, announced today the release of research exposing key disparities between banking industry perceptions and reality—along with the financial impact of these misconceptions. The study, Billions Lost: The Cost of Bankers’ Myths About Americans’ Finances , collected insights from 2,500 US adults, recruited to be representative of the US adult population. The report examined generational behavioral trends, focusing on consumer expectations for financial institution offerings and the fintech tools different cohorts are investing in.

“Over the years, certain misconceptions about consumer attitudes and behaviors have become gospel to bankers,” said Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors. “It’s time to bust some of the myths that many bankers believe about how Americans manage their financial lives and prove to bankers that the beliefs they’re clinging to are costing them billions of dollars in lost revenue.”

Key findings from the research include:

Myth #1: Direct deposit is key to banking relationships

Myth #2: Fintech deteriorates bank and credit union relationships

Myth #3: Financial health = education + literacy

Myth #4: Young consumers get their financial advice from TikTok

Myth #5: No one pays for fintech



“Financial institutions and fintechs are striving to deepen engagement by offering a diverse suite of financial, identity, and privacy tools. Our study highlights a growing gap between consumer expectations and availability—revealing increasing demand for more seamless access to these tools,” said Amelia Chen, Head of Marketing at Array. “Consumers no longer want to switch between multiple mobile apps to manage their finances; they expect a unified, integrated experience presenting a significant opportunity for both financial institutions and fintechs to meet this demand.”

Access: Billions Lost: The Cost of Bankers’ Myths About Americans’ Finances here .

Array will host a webinar on Feb 26th where Shevlin will present key findings from Billions Lost and explore how financial institutions and fintechs can effectively address these misconceptions.

About Array

Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and its investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit www.array.com .

Media Contact:

Amelia Chen

amelia.chen@array.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.