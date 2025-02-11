SensoRy AI and OCFA deploy AI-driven early wildfire detection system in City of Irvine Open Space Preserve

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a unified effort to address the growing threat of wildfires in Southern California, Ryan Honary, founder of SensoRy AI, has partnered with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and the City of Irvine to deploy his award-winning AI-driven wildfire detection system in the Irvine Open Space Preserve.

SensoRy AI’s platform combines a wireless mesh sensor network with artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect wildfires at their earliest stages, providing firefighters with instant notifications and real-time updates on predicted growth speed and direction. Designed to be low-cost and scalable, the solution is ideal for high-risk areas.

“Early detection is one of our greatest weapons in what has become a year-round fire season, empowering crews to more safely and effectively execute the robust and rapid initial attack required to keep wildfires small,” said OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. “For several years now, we have partnered with Ryan and SensoRy AI. We are proud and grateful that his technology has the potential to provide our firefighters with real-time data that expedites resource allocation, improves firefighting strategy, and enhances our mission to protect life and property.”

The initial installation focuses on high-risk zones within the Irvine Open Space Preserve, which is a part of nearly 40,000 acres of interconnected open space owned by the City of Irvine, OC Parks, and California State Parks that functions as a key ecological corridor connecting open space in Orange County to the Cleveland National Forest. The deployment comes after several successful pilots carried out with the support of Irvine Ranch Conservancy (IRC) at their native seed farm and OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with and supported Ryan in the development and testing of SensoRy AI’s technology,” said Dr. Nathan Gregory, Senior Vice President and Chief Programs Officer at IRC. “Utilizing innovative tools to assist with protecting open spaces and communities from wildfire is essential, and this technology will help us do that.”

So far this year, wildfires have burned over 57,000 acres in California, killing nearly 30 people and causing an estimated $255 billion in economic losses. By merging OCFA's operational expertise with SensoRy AI's advanced detection technology, the deployment represents a significant step forward in protecting lives, property and ecosystems from the devastating effects of these disasters.

“Since 2020, my goal has been to create technology that gives first responders the early warning they need to respond to wildfires faster and more effectively,” said Ryan Honary. “The support I’ve received from experts like Chief Fennessy and Dr. Gregory has been invaluable as I’ve worked to turn what started as a science project into a real-world solution that can save lives.”

About SensoRy AI

SensoRy AI, founded by Ryan Honary, is a company dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions for environmental hazard detection. The company's mission is to provide cutting-edge technology that enables communities and emergency responders to stay ahead of environmental disasters, from wildfires to other critical threats. SensoRy AI’s early detection system is just one of its innovative solutions aimed at protecting lives and property. Learn more at sensoryai.com

About Orange County Fire Authority

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) is a regional fire service agency that serves 23 cities in Orange County and all unincorporated areas. OCFA operates from 78 fire stations, providing fire protection and emergency medical services to nearly 2 million residents. The agency is committed to safeguarding lives and property through a combination of fire prevention, education, and effective emergency response.

About Irvine Ranch Conservancy

Irvine Ranch Conservancy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to restore, protect, and enhance the ecological health of urban wildlands in a way that fosters compatible human behaviors and inspires connections and partnerships. These lands include the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks — over 40,000 acres of precious open space in Orange County that have been recognized for their biological and geological significance. IRC actively manages these critically important areas in partnership with the City of Irvine, City of Newport Beach, OC Parks, and numerous other community partners.

