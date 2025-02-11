LightSolver Partners With Ansys to Accelerate CAE Modelling for Automotive and Other Key Industries

Laser-based Computing Will Enable Faster Simulations for Ansys Customers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , inventors of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced a partnership with Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), a leading provider of engineering simulation software. Following a successful test run on LightSolver’s platform, the two companies are working to integrate LightSolver’s technology with Ansys LS-DYNA® nonlinear dynamics structural simulation software to accelerate simulations for automotive, aerospace, and other industries.

LightSolver's all-optical Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) will leverage laser interactions to compute large and complex problems, faster and more efficiently than the most advanced classical HPC systems available today. The LPU processes at the speed of light, making it ideally suited for computations that require massive amounts of iterations, such as optimization problems and simulations for global challenges such as transport scheduling and supply chain optimization, financial risk management, climate simulations, computer-aided engineering (CAE), and many more.

Today, LightSolver offers a digital platform that emulates LPU functionality and accelerates computations for certain use cases. Together, LightSolver and Ansys collaborated to explore accelerators based on advanced computing methods, successfully testing LightSolver’s digital platform on a number of implicit mechanical analysis cases to reduce floating point operations and storage. The test showed that the combination can shorten product development cycles, ultimately delivering more accurate design insights and reducing costs for companies that use complex engineering models.

Multiphysics simulations, such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and finite element analysis (FEA) often require the calculation of dynamics for billions of grid points across many time steps. As a result, these processes can take hours, days, or even weeks to complete. In the cases tested, LightSolver successfully optimized sparse matrix reordering within the Ansys LS-DYNA solver, reducing the amount of computation required and ultimately enabling faster run times.

“We’re excited to partner with Ansys and augment the value of their multiphysics simulation tools through acceleration,” said LightSolver CEO and co-founder Ruti Ben-Shlomi, Ph.D. “Modeling in computer-aided engineering remains one of the most computationally intensive workloads requiring specialized HPC infrastructure. We’re looking forward to providing clients with increased value as our hardware platform continues to evolve.”

About LightSolver

LightSolver is developing an all-optical supercomputer capable of solving complex and large computational problems at the speed of light. Utilizing the interference patterns of lasers, the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) can tackle challenges that were previously constrained by the limits of electronics, while fitting into a rack unit and operating at room temperature. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are physics, math and computer science PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, Angular Ventures, Maverick, and Artofin. The company has also received a €12.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

Fusion PR

lightsolver@fusionpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.