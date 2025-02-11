3D Construction Printing Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D printing refers to the computer controlled layering of materials to create 3D shapes in the buildings. It uses automatic robotic control without any involvement of human. This digital technology is progressively being adopted in the construction industry and changing the complete process of construction. It is also known as additive manufacturing or construction 3D printers . In construction, 3D printer is used to reduce the waste generated and lower the labor costs involved in construction. In construction industry, computer-aided design (CAD) has a major role in designing of the structures such as buildings and roads. CAD is now replaced with new advanced technology building information modelling (BIM) by few industries, which enhances the use of 3D construction printers.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/A08936 The global 3D printing construction market trends are:New product launches to flourish the marketIn past few years, there is a high demand for the 3D construction printers to build innovative building designs and transform the construction process with this advanced technology. In March, 2018 ICON, an startup company of Texas has launched the new Vulcan II 3D construction printer. These 3D printer has a build capacity of 8.5 ft in height and 28ft in width. This machine requires a very less human involvement for operating and can be operated through an integrated tablet based system. In terms of build materials these system is compatible with ICON’s Lavacrete (material made of Portland cement).Further, in 2018 a Denmark based firm Cobod international has launched BOD 2 3D construction printer. It is able to print buildings up-to 12 meter wide and 9 meter high.High demand from applicationsNow a days there is a high demand for the 3D constructions printers in various construction firms to lower the waste and cost involved during construction process. In construction industry, the 3D printers is used in printing the components of the residential or commercial building. It is used in building of 3D bridge and canals. For example the world first 3D printed pedestrian bridge was built in Madrid, Spain using 3D construction printing technology. It is also used in the construction of relief shelters like an architectural firm of the U.S. built a small structure using this 3D printing technology. Moreover, it is also used in designing the metal structure in automotive industry. For example, a Dutch firm MX3D used 3D construction printing technology to design the metal structure. 3D Construction Printing Market Report Highlights
Aspects Details
By Technique
Extrusion
Power bonded
By Application
Building design
Canals
Bridges
Others
By Material
Concrete
Metal
Composite
Others
By Region
North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players
Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd., WASP CSP S.r.l., MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING LLC, CyBe Construction, COBOD International A/S, Apis Cor, XtreeE, MX3D, ICON, Contour Crafting Corporation 