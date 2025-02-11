PHILIPPINES, February 11 - Press Release

February 11, 2025 Bato Dela Rosa: Ako ay may prinsipyong sintigas ng Bato para sa mga Pilipino As the campaign for the 2025 national and local elections starts, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa stressed the need for a principled individual who prioritizes the welfare of the Filipinos. The re-electionist senator assured that once he gets a fresh term in the upper chamber, he will stand firm on his values and morals, especially on issues that will affect the people. "Ako ang merong bato na paninindigan at hindi niyo ako mabibili. Hindi niyo ako mababayaran. Bato 'yung aking prinsipyo pagdating sa kabutihan ng nakararami," Dela Rosa said. Should he be reelected to the Senate, Dela Rosa said that he will continue to fight against illegal drugs through legislation, support bills against political dynasties, illegal gambling and agricultural smuggling, among others. Meanwhile, the Mindanaoan lawmaker vowed to support measures on publicizing Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, livelihood programs instead of financial aids or commonly known as ayuda, legalization of medical marijuana, death penalty for heinous crime and drug trafficking, and legislated wage hike. A former chief of the Philippine National Police, Dela Rosa also favors limiting the allocation of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) to agencies that are relevant to national security and law enforcement. Limiting its allocation, he said, will settle issues on the CIF. "Ang solusyon diyan para hindi talaga maabuso is tanggalin. Kung ayaw natin na maabuso, then tanggalin," he added. Dela Rosa is running again in the 2025 senatorial elections under the banner of PDP-Laban. During his first term, Dela Rosa played a vital role in passing laws related in public order and security, such as the Anti-Terrorism Act, BFP Modernization Act, and the law lowering the minimum height requirement for applicants in the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and Bureau of Correction (BuCor), among others. His legislative priorities also included measures that will address the plight of Filipino workers. He has co-sponsored the bill seeking to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 which was already passed by the Senate on third and final reading. Among the other measures that he supported are the law providing for the Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers, the law protecting the welfare of caregivers, the law institutionalizing the teaching supplies allowance for public school teachers, and the law providing direct financial assistance to Filipino farmers. While Dela Rosa is known for his masculine and strong personality, his legislative work is a testament that the senator's heart has a soft spot for the general public and the less privileged. A heart that is tender for the Filipino people, but cold for the enemies of the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.