TAIWAN, February 11 - President Lai expresses concern and condolences following bus accident in Guatemala

On February 10 local time, a bus in Guatemala City, Guatemala fell into a ravine, resulting in the unfortunate loss of many of its passengers. On February 11, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and his sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that President Lai, upon first learning of the accident, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Guatemala to contact the Guatemalan government and convey the president and the people’s concern and condolences for this tragic incident, as well as to offer any help necessary. Spokesperson Kuo said the president has also expressed hope for smooth rescue and recovery operations and that Taiwan is with Guatemala as it goes through this difficult time.

