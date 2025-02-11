Medicus Pharma Ltd. Enters into Standby Equity Purchase Agreement and Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV)

Medicus Pharma Ltd.'s shares will remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market

TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, LTD (the “Investor”), an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP. Pursuant to the SEPA, the Company has the option, at its sole discretion, to sell up to US$15,000,000 of the Company’s common shares (the “Shares”) to the Investor at any time during the 36-months following the date of the SEPA.

The Investor’s obligation to purchase Shares is subject to a number of conditions, including that the Company file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) registering the resale of the Shares issuable thereunder, and that the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC.

The total number of Shares issuable under the terms of the SEPA is limited to a number equivalent to 19.99% of the outstanding Shares as of the date of the SEPA unless certain pricing conditions are met, which could have the effect of limiting the total proceeds made available to the Company under the SEPA. The issuance of Shares under the SEPA is subject to further limitations, including that the Shares beneficially owned by the Investor and its affiliates at any one time will not exceed 4.99% of the then-outstanding Shares.

Shares issued and sold to the Investor under the SEPA will be priced at 97% of the Market Price (as defined in the SEPA) of the Shares during a specified three-day pricing period. The Company reserves the right to set a minimum acceptable price for the Share issuances.

For further information on the SEPA, including important terms and conditions, please see the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

TSXV Delisting

The Company also today announced that the Company's board of directors has approved the voluntary delisting (the "Delisting") of the Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Company has submitted an application to the TSXV to complete such Delisting in due course. Following review of the Company's application, the Delisting will be subject to the approval of the TSXV and the satisfaction of all necessary conditions. The Shares will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MDCX" and shareholders will be able to continue to trade their Shares through Nasdaq.

Trading on Nasdaq represents the large majority of the Company's trading volume. Given the low trading volume on the TSXV, the Company has determined, after due consideration, that maintaining the TSXV listing does not form part of the Company's go-forward capital markets strategy. The Company is not required to seek shareholder approval for the Delisting since an alternative market for the Shares exists on Nasdaq.

Medicus will remain a "reporting issuer" in Canada and will continue to provide disclosure on SEDAR+ as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. Additional information regarding the Delisting application will be disseminated in due course.

Many brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, can buy and sell securities listed on Nasdaq. Shareholders holding Shares in Canadian brokerage accounts may contact their brokers to confirm how to trade their Shares on Nasdaq.

For further information contact:

Carolyn Bonner, President

(610) 636-0184

cbonner@medicuspharma.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX, TSXV: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The Company has completed a phase 1 safety & tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) in March of 2021, which met its primary objective of safety and tolerability; the study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product D-MNA, with six (6) participants experiencing complete response on histological examination of the resected lesion. The Company submitted a Phase 2 IND clinical protocol to the FDA in January 2024 for a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-003) that is expected to randomize up to 60 patients. The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of two dose of two dose levels (100 and 200 ug) of D-MNA compared to placebo (P-MNA) in subjects with nodular BCC. Patient recruitment is currently underway in nine sites across the United States.

