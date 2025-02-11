Cogo and Carbon Literacy Project join forces to help SMEs become Carbon Literate

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green fintech, Cogo, has joined forces with The Carbon Literacy Project to help SMEs deliver climate action and secure a Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation. By adding a new Carbon Literacy action within its Carbon Manager tool, Cogo aims to encourage SMEs to initiate a Carbon Literacy training programme for staff to take more effective climate action and secure accreditation for the organisation.Emma Kisby, Cogo CEO, comments: “SMEs contribute to 13% of global carbon emissions, and consume 50% of commercial and industrial energy*, so they have the potential to have significant climate impact. However, we know from our work with SMEs that many of them face challenges when taking climate action. Most don’t have a background in sustainability, so they’re unsure where to start.”Limited time and budget, as well as lack of knowledge around climate change and measuring their carbon footprint, are all cited as reasons why SMEs show resistance to prioritising climate action. Despite resistance, SMEs are under increasing pressure to measure and report on their carbon emissions. While there aren’t any regulations affecting the majority of SMEs directly, regulatory requirements for larger corporations increasingly include reporting on Scope 3 emissions. This covers reporting the footprint of purchased goods and services, which is often from SME suppliers.Kisby adds: “Carbon Literacy and reporting is not just a nice to have, it is fundamental to the continued financial viability of many SMEs.”The Carbon Literacy training is a day's worth of climate learning and action, providing the knowledge, motivation and skills for staff and businesses to take meaningful climate action. SMEs will be awarded a Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum accreditation on completing the course and implementing any business changes.Dave Coleman, Managing Director at The Carbon Literacy Project, adds: “Carbon Literacy is not just a desirable skill - it's a necessity for every business, particularly SMEs navigating barriers to climate action. Achieving Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation demonstrates organisational commitment, embedding Carbon Literacy into the fabric of an organisation's culture and operations while providing a tangible ‘badge’ of achievement. We are delighted Cogo is recognising the significance of this accreditation by incorporating it into its Carbon Manager tool, and we are confident that our partnership will help empower SMEs to deliver decisive climate action and secure their future in the low-carbon economy."ContactCogoania@cogo.coCarbon Literacy Projectmedia@carbonliteracy.comAbout CogoCogo delivers carbon management solutions that help individuals and businesses to measure, understand and reduce their impact on the climate. Cogo does this through partnerships with some of the world's largest banks to integrate leading carbon-tracking functionality into their banking apps.Cogo uses best-in-class models to provide accurate ways to measure carbon emissions specific to local markets and cutting-edge behavioural science techniques to nudge customers to make more sustainable choices.Cogo currently works with 20 banks. Founded in 2016, Cogo operates in 12 countries across Europe, Australasia and North America (including the UK, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Canada).Cogo has raised over US$14 million in funding since launch.To find out more information about Cogo, please visit cogo.co.About The Carbon Literacy Project and Carbon LiteracyThe Carbon Literacy Project is a UN-recognised, multi-award-winning low-carbon culture change initiative, enabling everyone who lives, works or studies access to relevant and impactful Carbon Literacy training.Carbon Literacyis “an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis.”It is delivered by testing and certifying successful individuals as Carbon Literate after they have participated in a day’s worth of learning and devised actions that optimise their contribution to reducing emissions. With rapidly expanding take-up across the UK and globally, more than 120,000 citizens have now been certified as Carbon Literate.Established in 2013, The Carbon Literacy Trust (registered charity number: 1156722) oversees the Carbon Literacy Project and the dissemination of Carbon Literacyacross the UK and beyond, for the public good.‘Carbon Literacy’ and the ‘Carbon Literacy Project’ logo (including the use of text, the speech bubble and the style of imagery including people) are registered trademarks. In general usage and specifically within copy, the term Carbon Literacy is correctly capitalised as a noun: It is therefore “Carbon Literacy” not “carbon literacy”.The Project's Brand Guidelines covering usage of Carbon Literacy terminology and imagery are available at https://carbonliteracy.com/our-brand-guidelines/

