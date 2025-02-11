NetVRk Ecosystem Launches SilkAI, Hyperintelligent AI Built for the Metaverse

NetVRk expands its reach into the billion-dollar AI market

Glendale, CA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetVRk, a cross-platform AI and GameFi-driven metaverse, today announced SilkAI, the latest project to be incubated in the NetVRk ecosystem. Guided by NetVRk’s strategic expertise, SilkAI delivers hyper-intelligent and lifelike AI agents and NPCs to NetVRk’s metaverse, representing a significant leap forward for both NetVRk and the evolution of the entire metaverse landscape.

SilkAI is revolutionizing AI companionship and agent technology, led by industry veterans with over a decade of expertise in gaming, blockchain, marketing, and AR/VR technologies.



SilkAI introduces an AI-driven 3D character creator through a web-based chat platform and mobile app, enabling users to craft lifelike NPCs and avatars and interact with lifelike AI companions that integrate seamlessly into NetVRk’s metaverse. SilkAI will deliver unmatched realism in emotional mimicry, body language, voice, and conversational depth while seamlessly integrating into gaming and influencer ecosystems via the upcoming $SILKAI token.



Silk enables fully autonomous AI agents that can act as influencers by live streaming, creating content, and analyzing audiences. These agents also assist real influencers by managing accounts, responding to messages, and generating posts, allowing effortless scaling. SilkAI leverages the growing discontent among users of AI platforms like Character AI and Replika, offering a more immersive and personalized experience. By addressing frustrations with restrictive filters and poor user experience, SilkAI aims to capture a significant share of this thriving market.



“NetVRk’s core mission has always been to build a cutting-edge, immersive metaverse that empowers creators, players, and innovators to shape their own digital experiences. As our vision expands, so does the complexity required to deliver truly intelligent NPCs and AI-driven interactions,” said Michael Katseli, Co-founder and CEO. “SilkAI is capitalizing on the rapid growth of the AI agent industry to enhance NetVRk's ecosystem by integrating cutting-edge AI technology. This partnership accelerates innovation, enabling rapid development and deployment of advanced features for the metaverse.”

By incubating SilkAI as its own venture, NetVRk is giving its community what it wants while realizing immense new opportunities, such as AI companionship and autonomous NPCs, driving demand for $NETVR and other ecosystem assets. SilkAI’s development as a separate project ensures that NetVRk can pursue AI innovation without compromising NetVRk’s roadmap. Both projects will work closely together, driving mutual success and growth.



About NetVRk

NetVRk is a social virtual world built on the blockchain, that allows users to make and monetize their creations. NetVRk is where users finally play a decisive role in the future of the metaverse. Based in Southern California and led by Co-founders Linus Chee and Michael Katseli, NetVRk is poised to be the leading crypto-powered metaverse.

About SilkAI

SilkAI is a hyper-intelligent AI platform dedicated to revolutionizing the metaverse through lifelike AI agents and NPCs. Incubated within the NetVRk ecosystem, SilkAI combines cutting-edge AI-driven 3D character creation with unparalleled emotional mimicry, voice, and conversational depth. Led by a team of industry veterans from SpaceX, Microsoft, and DIMOCO, SilkAI is setting new standards in AI companionship and autonomous agent technology. Its upcoming $SILKAI token unlocks opportunities for seamless integration into gaming, influencer ecosystems, and beyond, enabling real-time scaling for creators and businesses. SilkAI is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit www.silkai.com.

