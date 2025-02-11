Meta Partners with Childhelp to Develop Sextortion Prevention Module for Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe Curriculum

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, a national nonprofit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, is excited to announce a partnership with Meta to fund the development and launch of “Staying Safe from Online Harm,” a sextortion prevention curriculum module within the Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe program. This module contains facilitator training and lesson materials designed specifically for middle school students, and will be available to everyone at no cost.

With the significant threat of online sextortion, Childhelp and Meta are working together with other experts in online child safety to provide a vital educational resource that empowers young people with the knowledge and skills to stay safe online. The new module will focus on helping youth understand online exploitation, how to recognize grooming and sextortion tactics, and what to do if they or someone they know is being targeted.

“For the first time, educators around the country will have a detailed, expert-backed curriculum — for free — to help students feel equipped to avoid sextortion and other forms of online exploitation,” said Antigone Davis, Meta’s Global Head of Safety. “At Meta, we continue to do all we can to protect young people on our apps, and those protections will be even more effective if teens also feel confident to spot potential harms and know where to go for help. That’s why we’re so excited for this curriculum to get into the hands of teachers and parents all over the country.”

Key features of the partnership:

Free and accessible: The Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe Staying Safe from Online Harm module is available at no cost to all and accessible at Childhelp.org .

. Expert-informed content: Developed by Childhelp with experts in child safety, the module is designed to resonate with middle school students, providing age-appropriate lessons and real-world examples.

Comprehensive approach: The module equips students with strategies to speak up if they encounter suspicious behavior, while also informing concerned adults about how to offer support.

Multi-sector outreach: Available to schools, child advocacy centers, faith-based organizations and more, this initiative aims to arm entire communities with knowledge and safeguard children.

The Childhelp Speak Up Be Safe core curriculum is an evidenced-based prevention education program that teaches children and teens essential safety skills in response to various forms of abuse, bullying and exploitation. The addition of the sextortion prevention module reflects Chilhelp’s commitment to evolving and addressing emerging risks in the digital age.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Meta for its support in launching this crucial prevention module,” said Michael Medoro, Chief of Staff at Childhelp. “With the increase in online dangers, this partnership will allow facilitators of the lessons to empower millions of young people to speak up and be comfortable in asking for help. Together, we are building a safer future for our children.”

Meta’s support of Childhelp’s new curriculum builds on its recent campaign to raise awareness of sextortion scams and help teens and parents know how to spot them. This also complements Meta’s ongoing work to fight bad actors on its own platforms, with sophisticated technology and in-app safety features.

Learn more about Childhelp’s Staying Safe from Online Harm module .

About Childhelp

Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp and Instagram.com/childhelp .

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Their efforts in online safety are a core part of their mission to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Krein Childhelp O: 480-922-8215 / C: 480-528-0537 mkrein@childhelp.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.