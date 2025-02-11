Bishop Fox appoints Christopher Martin as Chief Operating Officer

Martin brings a proven track record of scaling and leading global operations and client services for more than two decades

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the addition of Christopher Martin as the company’s new COO. Martin has extensive experience as an entrepreneur, scaling operations and driving growth from startups to multi-billion dollar organizations, while safeguarding culture and quality of services. Martin will be responsible for Bishop Fox Service Delivery, Finance, People, Product and R&D, reporting to Bishop Fox Co-Founder and CEO, Vinnie Liu.

Martin joins Bishop Fox at a time that has seen the company continue its steady growth and maintain its market leadership in continuous offensive security and penetration testing services. Notably, the company saw Annual Recurring Revenues grow by nearly 60 percent, and year-over-year partner bookings increase by more than 200 percent, beating targets by more than 70 percent. Bishop Fox also expanded its European presence, and added former @Stake and Neohapsis CEO, James Mobley to its Advisory Board.

Martin brings a wealth of experience in overseeing strong organic and inorganic growth for B2B SaaS and applied AI organizations. In particular he co-founded, grew and executed the successful acquisition of digital marketing services & consultancy firm MightyHive, and later served as public Executive Director of S4 Capital. He has held a number of executive positions including his time in the Controllership of Yahoo!’s $6 billion P&L, and later the Mergers and Acquisitions group, guiding acquisitions and operational integrations. Martin is an active investor and advisor in Applied AI and B2B SaaS startups. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Lehigh University, and MBA from The Wharton School.

“Bishop Fox is at the forefront of the evolving offensive security landscape,” commented Martin. “Our technology-driven approach —combining elite human expertise with automation, AI-driven threat emulation, and deep integrations—delivers adaptive, real-time defense at enterprise scale. As attack surfaces expand and adversaries evolve, our ability to provide continuous, intelligence-led security validation, positions us as a strategic partner in fortifying large enterprises against emerging threats. The opportunity to redefine security resilience and drive measurable impact for our clients has never been greater.”

“Bishop Fox has always had a focus on all around quality – quality of life, quality of work and quality of our business,” added Liu. “So, as we searched for our next COO, we needed to find someone that respected and excelled at all three. In meeting and talking with Chris, his passion for taking care of people, a focus on collaboration, and a forward-thinking mindset came through as strongly as his many career accomplishments. We’re very happy to have him on the team and look forward to continuing to build great things together.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform, service innovation, and culture of excellence continue to gather accolades from industry award programs including Fast Company, Inc., SC Media, and others, and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kevin Kosh, Senior Director of Communications

kkosh@bishopfox.com

