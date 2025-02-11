Abcourt Intersects 1.2 g/t Gold over 23.5 Meters Directly Below Cartwright Stripping on its Flordin Property in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon Area

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB : ABMBF) is pleased to announce the last assay results from its most recent drilling campaign underway on its Flordin property (100% ABI) in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area.

Highlights:

Drill hole FL-25-278 returns 1.2 g/t gold over 23.5 metres, including 4.5 g/t gold over 3.5 metres.



The high-grade gold mineralization characteristic of the Horse mineralized zone is continuous over 200 metres lateral strike.



The mineralized zones (Adam and Horse), intersected by all drill holes, are located very close to surface, less than 50 metres vertically.



Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO comments: “The latest drilling results from the Cartwright stripping demonstrate the continuity of the Horse and Adam mineralized zones within a broad corridor of disseminated pyrites in basalt over 200 metres along strike. To date, we have completed only 804 metres of drilling directly under the trench. Planning is currently underway to add additional holes in this area that remains virtually unexplored to the east. Indeed, hole 277 is the only one that has been completed in this area. With a gold price approaching $3,000 per US ounce, the Flordin project, with convincing results so close to surface, remains a priority for Abcourt. Finally, we would like to welcome Agnico-Eagle to our Flordin-Cartwright sector. Last December, Agnico-Eagle announced the acquisition of O3 Mining, which holds mining titles and carries out exploration work in this area.”

All the analysis results of the surveys carried out under the Cartwright stripping have been validated and are presented in the table below. In total, six surveys of length varying from 100-150 metres were implanted on the edge and nearly 50 metres under the stripped zone in the fall of 2024.



Figure 1: Regional Location of the Flordin Property





Figure 2 : Location of the Flordin-Cartwright with adjacent properties

All the drill holes intersected the mineralized zones recognized in the October stripping, namely the Adam and Horse zones. Between the zones, there is the presence of lower-grade gold directly related to disseminated pyrites. We are able to obtain interesting gold grades near the surface over several ten meters of thickness for all the drilling carried out under the trench. Indeed, drill holes FL-25-277 and FL-25-278 respectively intersected 1.4 g/t gold over 13 metres and 1.2 g/t gold over 23.5 metres. Other drill holes will be added in the Cartwright sector, as soon as the drill has completed those in the South zone in a few weeks (approximately 2,500 metres).





Figure 3: Location of the Drillings in the Cartwright Zone

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. and Company's Vice-President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)

Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added among the NQ half-core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d’Or, Quebec using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimetres with a 500 gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS’ internal procedure, blank samples and standards are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories worldwide and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the Photon Assay method. The drilling, core description and analysis preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, geologist, Vice-President of Exploration at Abcourt Mines, qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its exploration and development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and Chief Executive Officer

T : (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T : (514) 722-2276, ext. 456

Email: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

