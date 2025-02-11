Thriving and Flourishing Throughout 2024, Plum Sets Sights on Continued Growth in 2025

Talent Assessment Provider Credits the Versatility of Award-Winning Solutions as It Expands Customer Base and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflecting on the company’s 18 percent growth over the past year, revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum expects to see the trend accelerate in the coming months. Citing the versatility of its offerings across the employee journey, including talent acquisition, internal mobility and leadership development, Plum secured several new clients, expanded existing relationships and forged significant partnerships throughout 2024.

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “For Plum, 2024 was marked by the launch of PlumFlourish and PlumThrive, which were driven by the need to address very specific workforce challenges around career development and talent insights. Because of this, Plum is able to ensure that employees and employers can navigate today’s dynamic business environment, and enterprise organizations are looking to us for that guidance.”

With the availability of PlumFlourish and PlumThrive alongside the company’s other enterprise solutions, Plum began working with Advocate Aurora Health, Scotia Caribbean and Temenos while expanding relationships with a Canadian multinational investment bank and financial services company, Arup, Bloomberg, CMP, Foundever and Hyundai Canada. Through Plum’s continued support for its customer base, the company helped to reimagine hiring processes, improve productivity, fill positions with internal talent, promote team development, maximize team efficiency and allow human potential to drive decision-making.

On the partnership front, Plum added FairNow, Fountain, HackerRank, North Star Talent and Paylocity to its marketplace and finalized integration experiences with iCIMS and Paylocity. Plum also expanded its partnership with SAP SuccessFactors.

MacGregor concluded, “By focusing on product and nurturing our relationships, Plum has built a strong foundation and maintained momentum, even through the headwinds observed last year. That’s what sets Plum apart and what makes Plum poised for success in 2025.”

About Plum

Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Using objective data backed by scientific insights to measure and match human potential to job needs, Plum provides personalized career insights, improves quality of hire and helps create high-performing teams.

With unmatched scalability, the award-winning Plum platform enhances talent decisions across the employee lifecycle, making it possible to understand skills, quantify job fit and analyze organizational culture. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

