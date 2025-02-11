Probe Gold Reports MMI Soil Sampling Results for its Detour Quebec Project

Highlights:

Extensive Soil Sampling Program on the Company’s 100%-owned Detour project has successfully identified strong gold (Au) and gold-copper (Au-Cu) trends.

Anomalies are associated with extension of Agnico Eagle’s high-grade, Zone 58 shear splay, 15 kilometres to the west

Results to date continue to indicate the potential for highly prospective mineralized systems similar to Zone 58N-style mineralization

Ground geophysical surveys are now being planned to cover the soil anomalies, with follow-up drilling to commence in 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), is pleased to report results from the 2024 MMI soil sampling program on its 100%-owned Detour Quebec Project. The survey, totaling 2,451 MMI soil samples, has successfully identified strong gold and gold-copper trends, extending 15 kilometres southeast along-trend of Agnico Eagle’s Zone 58N gold deposit (Figure 1). SRK consulting is currently conducting a magnetic structural interpretation over the extension of the Zone 58N shear splay and soil sampling grid on Probe’s property. This data, combined with MMI anomalies and ground geophysical surveys, will guide follow-up drilling in the next exploration phase

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states “Our ongoing exploration at Detour continues to showcase the district-scale potential of this project. The soil sampling program has defined promising gold and copper targets, indicating the potential for mineralized systems similar to Zone 58N-style high-grade gold mineralization. In 2025, we plan to expand the soil program, conduct follow-up geophysics, and drill-test the new targets we have identified. Given these strong results, Detour will be a key priority in our regional exploration strategy for 2025.”

In 2024, Probe completed a systematic MMI soil sampling survey totalling 2,451 soil samples, covering the Lower Detour Deformation Zone and Zone 58N shear splay extending from Agnico Eagle’s Detour project. The soil samples were taken at a spacing of 50 m along sampling lines spaced 200 metres to 400 metres apart and extend northward to cover the Lower Detour Deformation trend. The focus of the program was to identify additional zones of Au-mineralization and potentially higher-grade sources of gold along the Lower Detour Deformation Zone and Zone 58N shear splay. MMI soil anomalies delineated numerous subparallel trends extending to the east and west with several correlating with IP anomalies from the Company’s 2023 geophysical survey, which have yet to be drill-tested.

The latest MMI soil sampling survey continues to improve the prospectivity of the Detour project. SRK Consulting has performed a structural analysis of the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey conducted in 2020 and data has shown good correlation of structures to Au mineralization. To date, fault structures (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th order) have been established from the data. The objective of this structural analysis of the project is to improve the structural and geological understanding of the Au mineralized zone, looking at the geometry of structures and distribution of fault/shear zones, and generations of folds. The study covers the extension of the Zone 58N shear splay and Lower Detour Deformation Zone on Probe’s property. The structural interpretation, MMI survey, drilling and IP surveys will be used to identify highly prospective areas associated with Au-mineralization for an upcoming drilling program that is currently in preparation.





Figure 1: Surface Map – Probe Detour Quebec Project.





Figure 2: Surface Map – Detour Property regional mag and 2024 MMI soil sampling results.

Probe’s Detour Quebec Project

The discovery stage Project covers an area of 777 square kilometres along the Detour Gold Trend, including the La Peltrie property option, the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property, the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties, and is located 190 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda and 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Matagami, Quebec, and hosts the Sunday Lake, Massicotte and Lower Detour Lake gold deformation zones. Both the La Petrie JV and Gaudet-Fenelon JV properties are in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. The Project is located along the lateral extensions of Canada’s second largest gold mine at Detour Lake, operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., and recent high-grade gold discoveries in Zone 58N, Fenelon/Tabasco, Area 51 and Martiniere/Bug Lake made by Balmoral Resources Ltd. and subsequently their acquirer Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. on their land package adjacent to the northern boundary of Probe’s property.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marc Ducharme, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

All 2024 MMI soil samples were collected under the supervision of Probe employees. At each sample site a small pit is dug to evaluate the soil profile, the sample is extracted using an auger, placed in the sample bag with a numbered tag to maintain chain-of-custody and closed with a zip tie until it reaches the laboratory for analysis. Approximately 500 g of material is extracted at an average depth of 10-15cm below the organic/inorganic interface as outlined by SGS Canada MMI sampling protocol. At each sample site a GPS location, photograph, sample site characteristics and sample composition is documented. A strict QA/QC program was applied during sample analysis; which includes a field duplicate every 50 samples and insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 50 samples. Samples were sent to SGS Canada in Burnaby, BC for Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) leach using Inductively Couple Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analysis on 50 grams of material completed using 55 multi-element geochemical package.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Quebec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1835-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company’s recent Novador updated Preliminary Economic Assessment outlines a robust mining plan with an average annual gold production of 255,000 ounces over a 12.6-year mine life.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 6,728,600 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 3,277,100 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828a9641-f817-4e45-a9e4-1a0b608ddb2c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c764f07-1ca3-462a-b688-155bd2e95680

