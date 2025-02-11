MariMed Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on March 6, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q424 Earnings Webcast. A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Legal Disclaimer:

