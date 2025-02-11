Global Amnion Patch Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025

The growth trajectory of the global amnion patch market is on a rise, with robust growth projected for the coming years. Predominantly driven by increasing incidences of chronic wounds and burns, a rise in preference for biologic materials, and increasing applications in chronic pain management, the market has grown significantly in the historic period. As per the Amnion Patch Global Market Report 2025, the market size is expected to jump from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.91 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%.

What is the Expected Growth of the Amnion Patch Market?

Looking ahead, the amnion patch market size is anticipated to rise steadily, reaching a projected worth of $2.6 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.1%. The forecast period will witness increased acceptance of biological products, surge in surgical procedures, and rising focus on minimally invasive treatments. Additionally, prevalent conditions like diabetes and the budding use of amnion patches in veterinary medicine would support the growth. Pivotal trends for this period include advancements in regenerative medicine, continuous enhancements in the processing and application techniques of amnion patches, growing research and development activities, advancements in biomaterial science, and an integration of digital health technologies.

What are the Key Market Drivers Influencing the Growth of the Amnion Patch Market?

In particular, the spike in prevalence of corneal diseases is making waves in the amnion patch market. Corneal diseases impact the cornea—the clear, front part of the eye responsible for focusing light onto the retina. Proliferating corneal diseases, largely due to environmental stressors and increasing chronic conditions like dry eye disease and diabetes, are bolstering the market for amnion patches. Amnion patches promote healing, reduce inflammation, and prevent scarring in damaged or diseased corneal tissue, demonstrating its immense usability in treating corneal diseases.

Who are the Major Players in the Amnion Patch Market?

Several key players in the amnion patch market—such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Enovis, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Globus Medical, BioHorizons, HMP Global Inc., AlloSource, Bio-Tissue Inc., Infinity Biologics Inc., VIVEX Biologics Inc., Tissue Regenix Ltd, Tides Medical, Ritter Implants, Celularity, Spartan Medical Inc., Royal Biologics, ExtremityCare, NuVision Biotherapies Ltd—are significantly contributing to the industry's growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Amnion Patch Market?

Notably, companies are achieving a competitive edge in this market by developing advanced products like allografts. One such advancement was by Amnio Technology, the US-based company that launched new PalinGen membrane products, headlining innovation in the sector.

How is the Amnion Patch Market Segmented?

The market is segmented based on product type into Transplantation Grade Amnion Patches, Transplantation Grade Amnion Or Chorion Patches, Suspension Liquid Amnio Patch. Additionally, applications include Corneal Repair, Ocular Surface Reconstruction, Amniotic Membrane Transplantation, Dental Applications, Wound Healing, Orthopedic Applications. End users include Hospitals, Eye Banks, Clinics, Research Institutes.

Which Countries Have the Largest Amnion Patch Markets?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the amnion patch market. The market report encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

