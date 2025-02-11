oneDXB Chairman’s Awards Celebrates the People Behind DXB’s World-Class Travel Experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai Airports has recognised the exceptional individuals and teams who bring DXB’s world-class guest experiences to life. Through their dedication to outstanding service and creating unforgettable moments at Dubai International (DXB), they were celebrated at the second annual oneDXB Chairman’s Awards.The ceremony, held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, celebrated the individuals and teams who exemplify DXB’s commitment to service excellence through their relentless dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences. The awards aim to inspire Dubai’s diverse airport community, fostering a spirit of collaboration and placing guests at the heart of every interaction.Honourees represented a wide spectrum of Dubai airport’s community, including Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Customs, Emirates, dnata, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Dubai Taxi Company.Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “The oneDXB Chairman’s Awards celebrate the heartbeat of DXB—our people. Their dedication and collective commitment drive the seamless guest experiences that define our airport, setting new benchmarks for excellence in global aviation.”This year’s event also spotlighted the entire oneDXB community commitment to accessible travel, a key pillar of its vision aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s most disability-friendly city. Thanks to cross-sector collaboration through the oneDXB initiative, DXB has become the first international airport to achieve Certified Autism Center™ status, accredited by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).The oneDXB Chairman’s Awards reaffirm Dubai Airports’ dedication to operational excellence, enhanced guest experiences, and continued leadership in the global aviation industry. As the gateway to Dubai, DXB’s vibrant community embodies a spirit of unity and shared purpose, ensuring that every guest experience reflects the warmth, efficiency, and hospitality synonymous with Dubai.For more images, please click here. For media inquiries or to arrange interviews with the award winners, please contact Dubai Airports' media team at pr@dubaiairports.aeFor media enquiries, please contact:Dubai Airports PR Teampr@dubaiairports.aeAbout Dubai Airports* Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).* As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.* DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).* DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.* Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.* With five runways, futuristic design, and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.* High-resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library * For latest updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.

