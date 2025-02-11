Submit Release
Maritime Museum to be closed temporarily for maintenance and reopen on 25 April

MACAU, February 11 - The Maritime Museum will be closed temporarily from 19 February, 2025 for the maintenance works of the central air-conditioning system and other facilities. The Museum will reopen to the public on 25 April, 2025. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

