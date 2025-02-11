IPIM Organises Nearly 50 MICE Representatives from GBA to Participate in the 2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference

MACAU, February 11 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) joins hands with the Macao Government Tourism Office to organise a delegation consisting of nearly 10 representatives from the Macao MICE industry, and nearly 40 representatives from the MICE industry of nine cities in the Greater Bay Area, who are mobilised by Macao’s MICE sector for the first time, to participate in an annual industry highlight – “2025 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” taking place in Melbourne, Australia from 13 to 14 February. It is anticipated that over 200 leaders in the global MICE industry will be in attendance at the conference.

Partaking in this event will enable Macao to give full play to its platform’s distinctive advantages, and facilitate collaborative global expansion for companies from the Greater Bay Area. Through seizing international opportunities, it will fortify both internal and external networks, cultivate the growth of emerging industries, extend the international reach, and enhance the competitiveness of the local MICE industry.

Amplifying the Outreach of this International Visit in Multiple Dimensions

IPIM will set up a booth at the conference to spotlight the distinctive advantages of Macao-Hengqin MICE industry to members of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), global MICE industry elites, exhibition venues, event organising agencies and so on. This initiative seeks to elevate Macao’s global profile as an international metropolis on the international stage, attracting more international exhibition events that contribute to the advancement of the “Four Major Industries” and “Four New Industries” to Macao and Hengqin. While in Australia, IPIM will arrange for the delegation to visit to the “Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME)”, an event with a 40-year history in the Asia-Pacific region, to amplify the outreach of this international visit. Through deeper integration of “Industry + MICE” in multiple dimensions, this visit also aims to foster international partnerships and to promote the appropriately diversified economy for Macao.

Macao’s MICE Capacities Are Highly Recognised by International MICE Authority UFI

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Paris, France, UFI is an international association with a century-long history. And the UFI Asia Pacific Conference is a prominent international event held in different Asian regions every year, with the aims of encouraging the MICE industry in Asia to learn more about the latest developments in the regional and international MICE industry, communicating with international exhibition-related organisations, promoting the image of the MICE industry, and enhancing the industry development.

The “2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference” was successfully held in Macao last year, and the UFI senior management team praised highly Macao’s MICE co-ordination capability and MICE facilities. The 2024 UFI Conference brought together over 300 MICE industry leaders from all over the world, to discuss hot topics in the industry and exchange business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. During the event, international guests were invited to visit Macao’s local community to gain an immersive experience of the multicultural charm of Macao as well as the local business environment and culture, which could also boost the community economy.