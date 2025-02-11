SCIT Group and Turkcell Sign MoU to Pioneer Air-to-Ground Technology Collaboration

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCIT , a leading infrastructure investment house in Air-to-Ground (A2G) connectivity solutions, and Turkcell , Türkiye’s leading technology company and mobile operator, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on introducing Air-to-Ground (A2G) technology in Türkiye. This partnership aims to redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape, delivering high-speed and reliable internet services to passengers and crew.Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will work together to conduct a comprehensive Proof of Concept (PoC) to test and validate the effectiveness, feasibility, and scalability of the A2G technology. This PoC will include technical trials and operational simulations in Türkiye.The collaboration between Turkcell and SCIT was made possible through the support and facilitation of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, which played a key role in fostering this partnership. As part of its mission to attract strategic investments and drive innovation in the aviation and connectivity industries, the Investment Office recognized the potential synergies between the two organizations.Through this initiative, the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye continues to support strategic alliances that contribute to the development of the aviation and connectivity sectors and reinforce Türkiye’s attractiveness as a global business destination.Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye stated: "As we position Türkiye as the 'Nexus of the World,' our country continues to strengthen its role as a global hub for aerospace and connectivity. Our country’s airports facilitated the travel of 230 million air passengers in 2024.”The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Turkcell and SCIT underscores the strong international collaboration that Türkiye fosters. We are proud to have played a role in facilitating this strategic partnership, which exemplifies our commitment to connecting global investors with leading local enterprises. This collaboration not only drives economic growth and technological advancement in Türkiye but also reaffirms our country’s position as the nexus of connectivity.”"Our collaboration with SCIT underscores our commitment to innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance connectivity," said Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, Turkcell Chief Network Technologies Officer. "Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate the power of combining our network capabilities with SCIT's expertise to enable seamless in-flight internet services."Mohamed K. AbdelRehim, Group CEO of SCIT & SKYFive Arabia, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration for the region. "As we embark on this journey with Turkcell, we are confident that Air-to-Ground will redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape across Turkish Aviation. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for connectivity excellence and passenger satisfaction."Mr. AbdelRehim further emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership, stating: "This MoU marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize in-flight connectivity by leveraging A2G technology through SCIT’s technology arm SKYFive Arabia, to deliver exceptional passenger experiences and operational efficiencies for airlines."The Proof of Concept (PoC) will include the installation of A2G infrastructure, and testing with airline partners. The results of the PoC will be critical in shaping the roadmap for future implementation and commercial rollout.This partnership is expected to deliver significant benefits, including:• High-speed, low-latency in-flight internet connectivity.• Enhanced passenger experiences with seamless browsing, streaming, and communication.• Improved airline operational efficiency through real-time data exchange.About SCIT Group, SCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology) is a Saudi national company, owned by businessman Mr. Saad Al-Otaibi.SCIT is a leading infrastructure investment house in space and aviation communication technologies, SCIT specializes in A2G solutions and high-tech investments. With a strong focus on innovation, SCIT Group is transforming industries by investing in cutting-edge connectivity solutions that power aviation, AI, and digital transformation across the region.About Turkcell, Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Türkiye, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data, and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 3 countries – Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only dual-listed company in Türkiye. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

