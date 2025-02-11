Assessing the Landscape of the Webtoons Market from 2021 to 2030

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published A recent global webtoons market report , covering key trends, growth drivers, and the overall industry landscape. It highlights lucrative investment opportunities, market segmentation, regional trends, value chain insights, and competitive dynamics. According to the study, the market is projected to reach $56.1 billion by 2030 up from $3.7 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030.The report provides exhaustive insights into the factors impacting the industry growth, analyzing both drivers and restraining factors, while highlighting future opportunities.The global webtoons market is witnessing robust growth due to rapid surge in internet penetration and increase in consumers preference towards webtoon. Moreover, rise in rates of mobile cellular subscription coupled with upsurge in online activities significantly contribute toward the market growth. However, webtoons are vulnerable to piracy and unauthorized distribution, which can impact revenue streams and discourage creators from publishing their work online. Conversely, these digital comics significantly reduce the need for purchasing drawing tools such as screen tone and drawing pens, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.Regional ScenarioRequest Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16830 The AMR study examines the sector across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific, particularly South Korea, dominates the webtoons industry, as webtoons originated in the country. Moreover, increase in penetration of smartphones and high consumption of digital content in the region make it a potential market. In addition, with increase in proliferation of mobile-first platforms and surge in demand for local and internation content, countries like Thailand, China, and Japan are experiencing rapid growth in the industry.Industry UpdatesApproximately 35 million people read at least one episode of webtoon every week, making webtoons highly popular. As a result, Asia-Pacific is witnessing increasing investments for the development of the market. For instance, LINE Digital Frontier, Japanese subsidiary of Webtoon Entertainment, planned to invest in Japanese webcomic and Manga Studio No. 9. This agreement represents Webtoon Entertainment’s first investment in the Japanese studio and is expected to boost its content pipeline in the country. As a result, webtoon creators are increasingly focusing on international markets, including English-speaking countries and France.Buy this Complete Report (264 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Competitive InsightsThe study provides a thorough assessment of market participants to identify their competitive strengths. It includes further insights into their operational segments, product offerings, business performance, and recent developments. The key players highlighted in the report are:• Marvel Unlimited• Kakao Corp.• Lezhin Entertainment• NHN Comico Corp• Tappytoon• Naver Webtoon Corp• Izneo Webtoon• Sidewalk Group• Daum Webtoon and Company• BomtoonEnquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16830 Key FindingsThe AMR report on the global webtoons industry offers critical insights into market dynamics, key stakeholders, and successful strategies. It analyzes the competitive landscape using frameworks like Porter’s Five Forces and provides actionable data to help businesses develop effective growth strategies.Please Check our Latest Blog on - Webtoons in the Digital Age: The Rise of Mobile and Subscription Platforms

