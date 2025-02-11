Growth in demand for data-intensive applications & services, adoption of 5G devices, and 3GPP's evolution towards NTN interworking & integration boost market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Unlocking the Future: Exploring the USD 93.6 Billion Potential of the 5G NTN Market by 2032," The 5g NTN market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $93.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 40.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 5G NTN market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and expansion, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. Increasing demand for high-speed, reliable and ubiquitous connectivity is a key driver for growth in the 5G NTN market. Networks that can handle increasing amounts of data and provide seamless connectivity are needed as smartphones, IoT devices and data-heavy applications become commonplace. Moreover, the growth of the 5G NTN market is being propelled by advancements in technology in areas such as network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing, and network slicing. These enhancements allow for more efficient and scalable network architecture, improved network management, reduced latency, and the capability to provide tailored services for various use cases and industries.In addition, the adoption of 5G NTN is driven by industry-specific use cases and applications. Industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, logistics and entertainment are harnessing the power of 5G networks to transform their operations and provide advanced services Information applications such as telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, smart workstations and immersive media require the high speeds, low latency and reliable connectivity offered by 5G. therefore, these features are expected to drive 5G NTN market share during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 (𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐁) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on application, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the 5G NTN network supports the connection requirements of a large number of IoT devices and realizes seamless communication and data exchange. This is critical for applications such as smart cities, smart agriculture, industrial automation, and logistics, and is projected to continue to drive growth in the EMBB segment. However, the massive machine-type communications (MMTC) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.5% from 2023 to 2032. MMTC in 5G NTN networks can improve the coverage and connectivity of IoT devices, even in harsh environments. Deploying satellite systems, high-altitude platforms (HAPs), or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in 5G NTN deployments can ensure IoT devices can connect in remote or underserved areas.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-Based on end user, the maritime segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is because 5G NTN networks provide the potential for seamless connectivity and high data transfer rates, enabling a wide range of applications and services onboard vessels. Furthermore, the maritime industry requires reliable and high-speed broadband connectivity at sea to support various applications such as vessel operations, crew welfare, passenger services, and remote monitoring. However, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 45.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to 5G, which enables real-time communication and high-speed data transfer between unmanned aerial systems and ground stations, thus enhancing autonomous drone capabilities in surveillance and delivery services. Moreover, 5G networks provide seamless connectivity to aircraft, allowing passengers to access high-speed internet, stream media content, and make voice and video calls during flight.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because the expansion of the 5G NTN market in North America is anticipated to be fueled by the high investment being implemented by industry players in research and development to deliver cost-effective high-speed communication solutions and extensive adoption of 5G technology in the U.S. Moreover, government bodies are spending a fair amount of money on this technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.1% from 2023 to 2032. As governments are supporting the technology, many countries have launched initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and funding programs to accelerate the adoption of 5G and promote technological advancements. Furthermore, key players in this region have adopted various initiatives to increase the growth of this technology in the 5G NTN market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Thales
ZTE Corporation
Rohde & Schwarz
MediaTek Inc.
Nokia
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Intelsat
Spirent Communications
Keysight Technologies

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

● The pandemic had led to a massive increase in internet traffic as more people relied on online services for work, education, and entertainment. Furthermore, the pandemic had accelerated the pace of digital transformation in various industries. Businesses, governments, and organizations were investing more in technologies such as automation, IoT, and data analytics to adapt to changing conditions. These transformational technologies are often based on fast and reliable connectivity, with 5G NTN networks being a key enabler.● Furthermore, the economic impact of the pandemic also led to increased investment in digital infrastructure, including 5G networks. Governments, network operators, and other stakeholders recognize the importance of connectivity for economic recovery and competitiveness. Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the 5G NTN industry.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 