Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases Drives Growth: Key Driver Transforming the acrylic teeth Market in 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the anticipated growth rate and market size of the global acrylic teeth market?

The acrylic teeth market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a growing edentulous population, increasing periodontal diseases, rising incidence of oral ailments, growing influence of social media, and rising globalization of dental practices. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in 3D printing technology, enhanced material durability, customization options, integration with digital dentistry workflows, development of more natural-looking aesthetics, and adoption of eco-friendly materials.

What is driving the growth of the acrylic teeth market?

The increasing prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the acrylic teeth market going forward. Dental and periodontal diseases are primarily attributed to poor oral hygiene, which leads to the accumulation of plaque and tartar on teeth and gums. Acrylic teeth help treat dental disorders by restoring oral function, preventing jawbone deterioration, improving aesthetics, and providing a cost-effective and customizable solution for tooth replacement. For instance, in September 2023, approximately 3.94 million individuals aged 24 and older sought dental care, marking a slight increase from 2022 according to the National Board of Health and Welfare, a Sweden-based government agency. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases is driving the acrylic teeth market.

Who are the key players in the acrylic teeth market?

Major companies operating in the acrylic teeth market are Dentsply Sirona Inc., National Dentex Corporation, Nobel biocare services AG, Kulzer GmbH, Formlabs, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, SHOFU Inc., DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, SDI Limited, Dental Arts Laboratories Inc., Yamahachi Dental Mfg. Co., POLIDENT d.o.o., Unidesa-Odi, LuxCreo Inc., New Stetic S.A., Makevale Ltd., Ivoclar Vivadent Inc., Candulor AG, bredent GmbH & Co. KG, Protechno, Lang Dental Manufacturing Co. Inc., Ruthinium Dental Products Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation, Toros Dental Ltd., VinciSmile Group LLC

What are the emerging trends in the acrylic teeth market?

Major companies operating in the acrylic teeth market are focusing on advancements in 3D printing technology to gain a competitive advantage. 3D printing technology allows for customizing dental prosthetics tailored to individual patient anatomy, improving fit and comfort. For instance, Dentsply Sirona, a U.S.-based dental equipment manufacturer, launched a new 3D printing system designed for dental applications. This system features enhanced speed, quicker production cycles, and improved accuracy, ensuring a better fit for patients. These innovations streamline the manufacturing process, and enhance patient satisfaction by providing more personalized dental solutions. The integration of such technologies is expected to drive significant market growth in the coming years.

How is the global acrylic teeth market segmented?

The acrylic teeth market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Type: Partial Denture, Complete Denture, Overdenture

2 By Technology: CAD or CAM, 3D Printing

3 By Layer: Two-layer Acrylic Teeth, Three-layer Acrylic Teeth, Four-layer Acrylic Teeth, Other Layers

4 By Application: Functionality, Aesthetics

5 By End-User: Hospitals And Trauma Centers, Dental Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Partial Denture: Removable Partial Dentures, Fixed Partial Dentures, Flexible Partial Dentures, Cast Partial Dentures, Interim Partial Dentures, Precision Partial Dentures

2 By Complete Denture: Conventional Complete Dentures, Immediate Complete Dentures, Implant-Supported Complete Dentures, Acrylic Resin Complete Dentures, Hybrid Complete Dentures

3 By Overdenture: Implant-Retained Overdentures, Tooth-Retained Overdentures, Removable Overdentures, Fixed Overdentures, Full Overdentures, Partial Overdentures

What does the regional breakdown look like for the acrylic teeth market?

North America was the largest region in the acrylic teeth market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the acrylic teeth market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

