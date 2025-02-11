Cell Culture Media Market to Reach $17.6 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the cell culture media market is driven by rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and cell-based therapies, fueled by advancements in biotechnology and life sciences research. Additionally, increased investment in personalized medicine and expanding applications in cancer research, drug development, and regenerative medicine further propel market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Culture Media Market by Type (Natural Media, Artificial Media), by Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering, Diagnostics, Drug Screening and Development, Others), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Academic Institute, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "cell culture media market" was valued at $5.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the cell culture media market is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and cell-based therapies, which require high-quality media for large-scale production and research. Advancements in biotechnology and life sciences research, particularly in genomics, proteomics, and cell biology, have expanded the adoption of cell culture techniques. Increased investment in drug development, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies further boosts the need for specialized media formulations. Additionally, the expanding use of cell culture media in cancer research, stem cell therapy, and tissue engineering supports market growth. The global rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes has heightened the need for advanced therapeutic development, driving demand for innovative cell culture solutions. Supportive government initiatives and private sector investments also play a critical role by fostering research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $5.2 billion Market Size in 2035 $17.6 billion CAGR 10.7% No. of Pages in Report 423 Segments covered Type, application, end user and region. Drivers Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccines

Advancements in Biotechnology and Cell-based Research

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Opportunity Expansion of Personalized Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy Restraint High Cost of Cell Culture Media and Equipment

Complex Regulatory Environment

The artificial media segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the artificial media segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for four-fifths of the cell culture media market owing to its ability to provide a consistent, controlled environment for cell growth and proliferation. Artificial media are highly customizable, allowing researchers to adjust nutrient composition, pH levels, and growth factors to meet specific experimental or production needs. Their scalability and reproducibility make them ideal for large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing, including vaccine production and monoclonal antibody development. Additionally, advancements in synthetic media formulations have improved cell viability, productivity, and shelf life, further strengthening their market dominance. Their widespread use in research, drug development, and clinical applications continues to drive growth in this segment.

The biopharmaceutical production segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the biopharmaceutical production segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifths of the cell culture media market owing to the essential role cell culture media play in the production of biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. Biopharmaceutical companies rely on cell culture systems to produce biologics at large scales, making the need for high-quality, optimized cell culture media crucial for ensuring efficient and cost-effective production. Cell culture media provide the nutrients and growth factors required for the cells to grow, proliferate, and produce the therapeutic proteins needed.

However, the drug screening and development segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increasing reliance on cell-based assays for drug discovery, testing, and development. Cell culture media are crucial for maintaining and growing cells that are used in high-throughput screening, toxicology testing, and efficacy evaluations, which are essential steps in the drug development process. As the pharmaceutical industry focuses on developing targeted therapies, precision medicine, and personalized treatments, there is an expanding need for more efficient and reliable cell models that can simulate human biology.

The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around half of the cell culture media market owing to the critical role cell culture media play in the production of biopharmaceuticals and the development of innovative therapies. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on cell culture systems for the development and manufacturing of biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. These companies use specialized cell culture media to support the growth and productivity of cells used in drug production, ensuring high-quality yields and efficient processes.

However, the research and academic institute segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the growing focus on scientific research, particularly in fields such as stem cell research, regenerative medicine, cancer research, and drug discovery. Research institutions are increasingly adopting advanced cell culture techniques for in-vitro studies, experimental drug testing, and tissue engineering, which require high-quality, specialized cell culture media. As scientific knowledge expands and the demand for innovative therapies and personalized medicine grows, academic and research institutions are prioritizing the use of cutting-edge technologies, including sophisticated cell culture models. This trend is supported by rising government and private sector funding for biomedical research, further driving the demand for cell culture media in these settings.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, the North America segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the cell culture media market due to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong research capabilities, and significant investment in medical and biotechnology research which contribute to the high demand for cell culture media. Additionally, North America benefits from a robust regulatory environment that supports the development and commercialization of new biologics, further driving market growth. The presence of leading research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms in the United States and Canada, along with increasing government and private funding for healthcare innovation, has reinforced North America's dominant position in the cell culture media market.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Increased investments in research and development (R&D), coupled with the establishment of manufacturing facilities, fuel market growth. Government support through funding and favorable policies, such as China’s “Made in China 2025” and India’s “Make in India,” further bolster the industry. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders drives the demand for advanced therapeutic solutions developed using cell culture media. The growing focus on personalized medicine, gene therapy, and regenerative therapies intensifies the need for specialized cell culture products. Cost advantages, a skilled workforce, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region attract global players to establish production and R&D centers. These factors collectively contribute to the Asia-Pacific region’s projected fastest CAGR in the cell culture media market.

Leading Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

PromoCell GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Corning Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cell culture media market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the expansion of their dry powder media manufacturing facility in Grand Island, New York. The company expanded its production capacity to meet the increasing demand for culture media used for the manufacturing of new vaccines and biologics.

In July 2023, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its facility in Lenexa, Kanas, USA in order to expand cell culture media production. This is expected to meet the company's commitment with the dynamic needs of customers worldwide and delivering on growth plans.

In July 2023, Lonza launched the TheraPRO CHO Media System which is a new cell culture platform that simplifies processes and optimizes productivity and protein quality when used with GS-CHO cell lines. The launch supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies manufacturing therapeutic proteins to further improve product quality while streamlining time-to-market.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

