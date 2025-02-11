Massive Bio Stands Committed to Accelerating Cancer Research and Clinical Trial Access Amid NIH Funding Uncertainty

A judge halted the NIH’s 15% cost rate, but research impacts remain. Massive Bio stays committed to patient access and cancer research.

At Massive Bio, we’re committed to preserving trial enrollment, expediting FDA reviews, and driving innovation—regardless of the administrative climate.” — Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sweeping shift in federal policy—capped, at least temporarily, by a federal judge’s decision to halt the NIH’s proposed 15% indirect cost rate—has brought unprecedented turmoil to the biomedical research community. Despite this legal reprieve for 22 states, experts say the structural impact on research costs, staffing, and operational models could be long-lasting. Today, Massive Bio reaffirms its steadfast commitment to bridging gaps in cancer research and ensuring every patient has equal access to cutting-edge clinical trials.As an organization founded with an SBIR NIH/NCI grant to develop a patient-centric, AI-driven Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS, also known as Synergy-AI), Massive Bio has always been dedicated to leveling the playing field in clinical trials. Our technology-driven platform helps connect cancer patients to the studies that best match their condition—rapidly, accurately, and at scale. In this time of widespread uncertainty, Massive Bio pledges to expand collaborations with research centers, academic institutions, community clinics, and government agencies to sustain momentum in the face of budgetary flux.“As we navigate this uncharted territory in federal research funding, our mission remains crystal clear: Cancer patients need timely, equitable access to promising new therapies,” said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio. “At Massive Bio, we stand ready to leverage our platform, forging partnerships that preserve trial enrollment rates, expedite FDA reviews, and ensure essential innovations continue—no matter the administrative climate.”A significant portion of clinical research has traditionally centered on major academic cancer hubs. Recent events highlight the necessity of diversification and decentralization: shifting more studies and investigative capabilities to community-based practices, closer to patients’ everyday lives. Massive Bio’s approach aligns perfectly with this new reality, offering digitally enabled pre-screening and immediate patient-trial matching tools that streamline clinical research outside the traditional large hospital framework.“It was truly a day to remember with the NIH’s abrupt reduction of indirect cost rates—compounded by reports of FDA staffing cuts that could slow new drug approvals,” said Selin Kurnaz , Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “But one thing never changes: Cancer patients deserve access to the latest clinical trials and treatments. In this challenging environment, we see an opportunity to rethink how clinical research is conducted in the U.S., from decentralizing study sites to embracing modern technology. We’ve worked relentlessly to bring clinical trials closer to community practices, and these evolving policies only underscore why that mission matters more than ever. We are ready. Are you?”In addition to collaborative outreach with established NCI-designated centers, Massive Bio’s model empowers community practitioners, many of whom lack extensive resources to support trial logistics. With further emphasis on telemedicine and remote monitoring, the company seeks to reduce geographic and socioeconomic barriers—a critical step toward equitable health care. Ultimately, this approach aims to preserve scientific rigor while managing costs and ensuring faster enrollments, thereby benefiting patients, sponsors, and research teams alike.Call to Action• Research Institutions & Cancer Centers: Partner with Massive Bio to maintain or even increase patient enrollment in clinical trials.• Community Clinics & Physicians: Leverage Massive Bio’s streamlined trial-matching and remote consent solutions, ensuring patients can access cutting-edge therapies closer to home.• Pharmaceutical & Biotech Sponsors: Collaborate with Massive Bio to optimize trial operations, enhance recruitment, and meet key milestones—despite ongoing financial uncertainties.• Policymakers & Government Agencies: Work with Massive Bio to operationalize cost-effective, tech-driven solutions that protect America’s leadership in cancer research.________________________________________About Massive Bio:Massive Bio’s vision is to transform the entire pharmaceutical value chain with disruptive solutions that enhance the ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. As a unique AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio addresses all friction points in the end-to-end patient journey, facilitating patient access to advanced treatment options and optimizing drug clinical trials and commercialization for pharmaceutical companies. Committed to breaking down barriers and enhancing equitable access to clinical trials, Massive Bio fosters value-based oncology decisions and facilitates data-driven cancer treatment. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio has served over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks. It is a founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participates in the Cancer Moonshot White House initiative. Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute through an SBIR contract. Today, Massive Bio has a global presence with over 100 employees across 17 countries. For further details, please visit our website www.massivebio.com and connect with us on our social media channels.

