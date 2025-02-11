Sutton Group Appoints Antoni Wisniowski as Chief Technology Officer

Sutton’s appointment of a new CTO marks a strategic move to drive digital transformation and data transparency across Canada’s real estate sector

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sutton Group is excited to announce the appointment of Antoni Wisniowski as Chief Technology Officer. A recognized leader in technology and data-driven innovation, Antoni will lead Sutton’s digital transformation, enhancing data transparency and modernizing real estate services nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Antoni to Sutton’s leadership team as our Chief Technology Officer. His proven track record in building pioneering real estate and data platforms reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused services that set new industry standards,” shares Ross McCredie, CEO of Sutton Group.

Antoni’s appointment signals a bold step for Sutton in an industry often slow to adopt technology. As CTO, he will spearhead the development of advanced platforms designed to improve data transparency and accessibility, and empower Canadian homeowners with critical real estate insights.

“I’m excited to join Sutton at such a pivotal moment,” said Wisniowski. “By leveraging data and technology, we will give Canadians the tools and information they need to make more informed decisions throughout their homeownership journey.”

With an extensive career spanning real estate, technology, and data strategy, Antoni has been instrumental in modernizing Canada’s property data infrastructure. As CAO and President of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), he transformed Ontario’s property assessment system, strengthening public trust through enhanced data transparency. At Teranet, he led the foundational work for GeoWarehouse®, a groundbreaking platform that revolutionized real estate data access and insights for professionals. Most recently, as CEO of RIOS Canada, he advanced data and workflow solutions for the new construction sector.

“At Sutton, we believe every Canadian deserves clear and transparent information to make informed real estate decisions,” said James Innis, President of Sutton Group. “Antoni’s track record of innovation and leadership aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. His work has already had a lasting impact on the way real estate data is accessed and used across the industry. With Antoni leading our technology strategy, we’re excited to push the boundaries of what’s possible and continue to deliver exceptional value and solutions for Canadians.”

This strategic appointment underscores Sutton Group’s commitment to digital transformation, data transparency, and the modernization of services for real estate professionals and Canadian homeowners.

To learn more about Sutton Group visit: https://sutton.com

About Sutton Group

In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group plans to lead the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners. This reinforces Sutton’s owner-centric mission and solidifies its position as a dynamic leader in real estate, financial services and technology.

