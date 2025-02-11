Canadian Centre for Food Integrity Celebrates Canada's Agriculture Day

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks Canada’s Agriculture Day, a celebration of the vital contributions made by everyone involved at every stage of the value chain who bolster our nation's prosperity and well-being. Canada’s Ag Day is an opportunity for all of us to express our gratitude to those who work tirelessly to feed our communities in sustainable, innovative, and trustworthy ways.

“Canada's Ag Day is a reminder that our food system is more than just a source of nourishment – it’s a fundamental part of our national identity,” said Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI). “From the stewards of our land to the pioneers of agriculture innovation, each of us has a role in ensuring Canada’s food system remains trusted, sustainable, and resilient in the face of global challenges.”

At today’s gathering of industry leaders at the Future of Food conference, CCFI will emphasize the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen the connection between Canadians and their food system. It is critical to unite stakeholders across the sector, amplify their voices and give them a platform to share their stories.

Canada’s food system is a national priority and is defined by the innovative and sustainable ways in which it operates. Innovation in agriculture is not a choice – but a necessity – as it ensures food remains affordable, safe and sustainably produced while strengthening the economy, creating jobs and positioning Canada as a global leader in food production.

“Trust in Canada’s food system is more important than ever – it’s not just about food, but about who we are as a country,” emphasized Mike Dungate, Board Chair, CCFI. “Through our work at CCFI, we're strengthening the connection between the food system and Canadians, ensuring it is recognized as a core value that shapes our economy, communities, and way of life.”

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to advancing public trust in Canada’s food system. Through collaboration, research and engagement, CCFI works with stakeholders across the value chain to elevate understanding, foster transparency and ensure Canada’s food system remains a pillar of national pride and resilience.

