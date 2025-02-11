Adeia Renews Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Fetch TV

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Fetch TV, an Australian digital entertainment platform, has renewed a multi-year agreement to license Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

"As consumer demand for digital entertainment services in Australia continues to grow, platforms like Fetch TV are integrating the latest innovations to ensure viewers have seamless access to a vast selection of high-quality entertainment experiences. This renewal with Fetch TV further confirms the value and relevance of Adeia's intellectual property in Australia's vibrant home entertainment market," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager, media.

"Fetch TV has been delivering exceptional solutions, providing Australian audiences with rich content and experiences over an entertainment platform that makes it intuitive for subscribers to enjoy the programs they desire," Dr. Kokes added.

The renewal with Fetch TV follows a series of significant licensing agreements that underscore Adeia's position as the foundational technology leader in the digital entertainment ecosystem. These recent agreements demonstrate the essential role Adeia's innovations play in powering today's smart TVs and streaming platforms. These deals with market leaders across the streaming and consumer electronics landscape reinforce Adeia's commitment to advancing the future of video technology while highlighting the company's crucial role in enabling seamless, high-quality entertainment experiences for consumers worldwide.

Adeia has spent decades investing in advanced research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. The company's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with entertainment, enabling Adeia's customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

