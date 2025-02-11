Rise in Dog Bites Driving Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming Anti-Rabies Serum 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Rabies Serum Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti Rabies Serum market projected a substantial increase from $1.42 billion in 2024 to $1.5 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The report emphasizes an array of factors contributing to this impressive trajectory, including marked growth in animal populations, the expansion of vaccination programs, tech-advancements in diagnostic techniques, and rising public health initiatives. As per predictions, the trend will not only sustain but also amplify with the market size expected to hit $1.85 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

What's Driving this Sustained Growth?

The surge in the prevalence of dog bites stands out as a significant propellant catalyzing the growth of the anti-rabies serum market. Dog bites, varying from minor to severe, precipitate infections, high-risk wounds, and in certain cases, even the transmission of diseases such as rabies. As urbanization takes hold leading to higher interactions between people and dogs coupled with a increase in the number of unrestrained or poorly-trained dogs, the prevalence of dog bites is experiencing a notable uptick.

What major factors are shaping the market?

The market size is significantly bolstered by the rising incidence of animal bites, increased funding for rabies research, and the burgeoning awareness of zoonotic diseases. Also, facilitating this growth is the marked developments such as improved serum storage and handling, enhanced support for rabies control programs, and technological advances in serum production. Other notable factors include the development of alternative delivery systems, and the creation of rapid diagnostic kits.

Who are the key players?

The anti-rabies serum market is dominated by key names such as Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, HCX Pharmaceuticals LLP, and many more. These players are focused on strategic partnerships to strengthen product development and widen market reach. For instance, in July 2023, Kedrion S.p.A partered with Kamada, an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company to distribute KEDRAB Rabies Immune Globulin Human in the US. This collaboration proved crucial in co-developing and licensing the product in the U.S., while also fostering disease awareness.

How is the market segmented?

The anti-rabies serum market delineates into different segments:

1 By Type: Human Anti-rabies Immunoglobulin, Equine Anti-rabies Immunoglobulin

2 By Dosage And Form: Vials, Prefilled Syringes

3 By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intramuscular

4 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals

Focusing on the regional outlook, North America has emerged as the dominant region in the anti-rabies serum market in 2024. However, the spectrum of the market is global, extending over Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

