Hummus Market Sales To Top USD 10.4 Bn by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

Hummus Market size is expected to be worth around USD 10.4 Bn by 2032 from USD 3.1 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.
Middle Eastern cuisine has always been renowned for its assortment of dips, sauces, and relishes, which have become a mainstay of international cuisine.
The global Hummus Market, valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2022, is projected to grow to USD 10.4 billion by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 13.2%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and wholesome food, the rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets, and the global appreciation for Middle Eastern cuisine. Hummus, a chickpea-based dip, is lauded for its nutritional benefits, being rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making it a preferable alternative to traditional condiments like mayonnaise and ketchup.
The market's expansion is further fueled by product innovations, offering diverse flavors like roasted red pepper, garlic, and herbs to meet evolving consumer tastes. The Hummus Market also grapples with sustainability concerns related to chickpea cultivation and ethical sourcing, which have prompted manufacturers to adopt sustainable farming practices and responsible ingredient procurement. Despite competition from other nutritious dips and potential ingredient sourcing challenges, the Hummus Market remains robust. Its alignment with current health trends and dietary preferences ensures its steady growth, with significant opportunities in emerging and unaware regions of its benefits.
Experts Review
Government incentives and technological innovations play a crucial role in the Hummus Market's growth. Initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and plant-based diets encourage manufacturers to innovate and expand. However, investment opportunities come with risks, such as ingredient sourcing challenges due to climate change and geopolitical events.
Consumer awareness around health benefits drives market demand, although there remains limited awareness in some regions, necessitating targeted marketing efforts. Technological advancements have impacted production and distribution efficiencies, while the regulatory environment focuses on ensuring food safety and ethical sourcing practices. The evolving legal landscape requires companies to remain vigilant and adapt to new regulations.
Report Segmentation
The Hummus Market is segmented by type, packaging, and distribution channel. By type, the market includes classic hummus, roasted garlic, white bean, black olive, and red pepper, among others. Classic hummus remains the dominant segment, favored for its traditional ingredients and nutritional profile. Packaging is categorized into jars/bottles, cups/tubs, and pouches, with cups/tubs leading due to consumer convenience.
Distribution channels comprise supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online platforms. Supermarkets/hypermarkets dominate, benefiting from their extensive reach and product variety. Market segmentation highlights the diverse consumer preferences and demand for convenient, healthy food options driving growth.
Key Market Segments
By Type
• Classic
• Roasted Garlic
• White Bean
• Black Olive
• Red Pepper
• Other Types
By Packaging
• Jars/Bottles
• Cups/ Tubs
• Pouch
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Grocery Stores
• Online Stores
Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
The Hummus Market thrives on drivers such as increased health consciousness, plant-based diets, and culinary diversity appreciation. Product innovation further accelerates market growth. However, competition from other dips, ingredient sourcing issues, and limited awareness in certain regions act as restraints. Challenges include adapting to fluctuating ingredient costs and expanding consumer awareness. Nevertheless, significant opportunities exist, particularly in new geographic markets and through marketing campaigns highlighting hummus's health benefits. Product diversification offers further potential by introducing snack packs and ready-to-eat formats, appealing to health-conscious, convenience-seeking consumers.
Key Player Analysis
Key players in the global Hummus Market include SABRA DIPPING CO. LLC, Bakkavor Group plc, Boar’s Head Brand, and Tribe Mediterranean Foods Inc. Sabra leads the market with a robust flavor portfolio and wide distribution network. Bakkavor Group benefits from extensive global operations, focusing on quality and innovation. Boar’s Head emphasizes offering premium and traditional hummus varieties to meet diverse consumer tastes. Tribe Mediterranean Foods innovates by launching new product lines, addressing the growing demand for nutritious snacks. Each player’s strategies and market presence contribute significantly to the competitive landscape.
• SABRA DIPPING CO. LLC
• Bakkavor Group plc
• Boar’s Head Brand
• Tribe Mediterranean Foods Inc
• SAVENCIA SA
• Abraham's Natural Foods
• Ithaca Hummus
• Lantana Foods
• Haliburton International Foods Inc.
• Roots Hummus
• Other Key Players
Recent Developments
In 2023, Sabra announced plans to expand its hummus production capabilities by building a new facility in Virginia, increasing processing efficiency and creating over 140 new jobs. In the same year, Tribe Mediterranean Foods launched a new hummus product line, reflecting an expansion strategy aimed at capturing the demand for health-conscious snacks. These developments underscore the dynamism in the hummus industry, with companies investing in capacity expansion and product innovation to maintain competitiveness and meet growing consumer demand.
Conclusion
The Hummus Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by health trends and dietary shifts towards plant-based products. While facing challenges like ingredient sourcing and competition, the market’s potential is vast, with opportunities for expansion into new regions and continued product innovation. Key players' strategic initiatives further strengthen the market's outlook, promising a vibrant and competitive landscape.
