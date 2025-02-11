Global Macugen Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Macugen Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cases of age-related macular degeneration AMD, a leading cause of blindness, rise, will the demand for Macugen see a concurrent upswing?

The Macugen market size will witness XX HCAGR in recent years. The market will expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. This historic period growth is a direct result of factors including an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in patient awareness, an increase in healthcare spending, an increase in the number of research and development activities, and an increase in the number of emerging markets.

What can we expect in the coming years?

Analysis predicts that the macugen market size is set to see XX FCAGR in the next few years. In particular, it will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth during this forecast period can be primarily attributed to increased diagnosis and treatment rates, a growing prevalence of AMD, increased investment for healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness of diabetic eye complications.

With Bausch + Lomb Inc, a major player in the ophthalmology sector, at the helm, the macugen market is moving towards innovative solutions. Additionally, AMD is projected to affect approximately 288 million individuals by 2040, increasing the potential market for Macugen. Macugen, which inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor VEGF, not only reduces abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the retina but also preserves vision and slows disease progression, providing substantial relief for AMD patients.

Looking at it from the perspective of Macugen market segments, the macugen market can be broadly divided into four categories:

1 By Indication: Wet AMDAge-Related Macular Degeneration AMD; Diabetic Macular Edema

2 By Formulation: Intravitreal Injection; Extended-Release Formulations

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics; Retail And Specialty Pharmacies

4 By End User: Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients

When comparing regions, North America led the pack in the Macugen market in 2024. Nonetheless, regions such as South America, Middle East, Africa, Eastern and Western Europe, and particularly Asia-Pacific showcased potential for growth.

To stay informed and competitive, companies are urged to tap into the evolving trends within the macugen market. For instance, gene therapy is an emerging trend noteworthy of consideration. In 2023, Regenxbio, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, launched RGX-314, a gene therapy product designed to treat AMD by delivering a gene encoding for an anti-VEGF protein directly into the eye.

Continual advancements like these position companies well within the evolving landscape of ocular therapies and contribute to the projected growth trajectory of the macugen market.

