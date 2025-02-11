Anti Microbial Peptides Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti Microbial Peptides Global Market Report details a comprehensive analysis of the industry, its pace of growth, market trends, growth drivers, and key players shaping its development. The report offers an unambiguous projection of the anti-microbial peptides market, set to grow from $6.49 billion in 2024 to $7.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%.

What are the Growth Drivers for the Anti Microbial Peptides Market?

The anti-microbial peptides market has grown strongly in the recent years, largely fueled by the rising prevalence of antibiotic-resistant infections, increasing demand for novel antimicrobial therapies, concerns over the efficacy of traditional antibiotics, and expanding research funding for antimicrobial drug discovery.

Is the Market Projected to Grow in the Future?

Indeed, the market is expected to further expand strongly in the next few years. Looking at the horizon, it will rise to $9.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%, bolstered by the rising demand in healthcare, regulatory approvals, growing investment in peptide-based drug development, a rising focus on antimicrobial resistance mitigation, and advancements in peptide synthesis and delivery technologies.

What are the Current Trends in the Market?

The industry trends in the forecast period primarily include technological advancements, innovative therapeutics, biotechnology techniques, research and development, development of engineered peptides, and advancements in biotechnology. Moreover, with the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and unhealthy dietary habits, anti-microbial peptides offer a promising solution for combating infectious diseases by providing novel therapeutic options. Notably, in England, there were 3,805 new HIV diagnoses in 2022, marking a 22% increase from the 3,118 cases reported in 2021.

Who are the Key Players in the Market?

The anti-microbial peptides market is marked by the presence of recognized corporations such as Wuxi AppTec, Sigma Aldrich Chemicals Private Limited, Ipsen S.A., Novozymes A/S, GenScript Biotech, Bachem Holding AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Probiotec Limited, Migenix Inc., Zymeworks Inc., Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPS Biotech Pvt. Ltd., AnaSpec Inc., MediGene AG, Hycult Biotech, Phoenix Biotechnology Inc., Shenzhen Sunsmile Biotechnology Co. Ltd., WatsonBio Sciences, Helix BioMedix, and Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Co Ltd.

These organizations effectively drive the market forward with their innovative initiatives. For instance, they are developing biodegradable antimicrobial peptides to enhance treatment efficacy while addressing the rising challenges of antimicrobial resistance.

What are the Market Segments?

The anti microbial peptides market report identifies various segments and subsegments:

• By Type: Plant Antimicrobial Peptides, Bacterial Antimicrobial Peptides, Animal Antimicrobial Peptides, Insect Antimicrobial Peptides

• By Ailments: Pneumonia, Hepatitis, Bacterial infections, Human Immunodeficiency Viruses

• By Route of Administration: Topical, Subcutaneous, Intravenous

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital, Research Institutes, Specialty Clinic, Pharmacies

• By End-User: Pharma And Healthcare, Agriculture Industry, Biological Engineering



What is the Regional Outlook for the Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest region in the anti-microbial peptides market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The analysis broadly covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

