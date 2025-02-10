Controlling the Transport of Persons and Goods: Ensuring Compliance with Labour Law and Road Safety

SLOVENIA, February 10 - To improve road safety and ensure compliance with labour legislation, the Police, the Labour Inspectorate, the Infrastructure Inspectorate, and the Tax Administration carried out two targeted and reinforced inspections on the transport of persons and goods on 10 February 2025. The first inspection took place between 5:00 and 8:00 AM in Log, while the second was conducted between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM between Lukovica and Blagovica.

Inspectors from the Labour Inspectorate focused on compliance with labour legislation, particularly the working hours of mobile workers. This included verifying whether hauliers adhered to regulations on drivers' working hours, driving times, breaks, rest periods, and tachograph usage.

The inspections covered both domestic and international transport. The Police conducted checks on the psycho-physical condition of drivers, relevant documentation, vehicle roadworthiness, and the proper loading and securing of cargo.

Similar inspections have been conducted in the past. For example, an international enhanced inspection of goods and passenger vehicles was carried out on 14 November 2024 along the Italian border. This operation was organised by the Police in cooperation with Slovenian supervisory authorities and the European Labour Authority. In addition to the Police, the Labour Inspectorate, the Financial Administration, and the Infrastructure Inspectorate, the inspection involved the Italian Police, including a representative of the European Roads Policing Network (ROADPOL), the European Association of Traffic Police, the Croatian Police, representatives of the Italian and Croatian traffic inspectorates, and a representative of the European Labour Authority (ELA).