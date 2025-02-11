Sulphur content in fuel oil used on board in the Mediterranean Sea from 1. May 2025

SLOVENIA, February 11 - From that date all ships subject to MARPOL Annex VI and operating in the Mediterranean Sea are, in principle, required to use on board fuel oils with a sulphur content of maximum 0,10% m/m in accordance with MARPOL Annex VI regulation 14, or use alternative emission reduction and control technologies to comply with the emission standard.

In accordance with MEPC resolution MEPC.361(79) amending MARPOL Annex VI, the Mediterranean Sea Emission Control Area for Sulphur Oxides and Particulate Matter includes all waters bounded by the coasts of Europe, Africa and Asia, and is described by the following coordinates:

1. the western entrance to the Straits of Gibraltar, defined as a line joining the extremities of Cape Trafalgar, Spain (36°11'.00 N, 6°02'.00 W) and Cape Spartel, Morocco (35°48'.00 N, 5°55'.00 W);

2. the Strait of Canakkale, defined as a line joining Mehmetcik Burnu (40°03'.00 N, 26°11'.00 E) and Kumkale Burnu (40°01'.00 N, 26°12'.00 E); and

3. the northern entrance to the Suez Canal excluding the area enclosed by geodesic lines connecting points 1-4 with the following coordinates: