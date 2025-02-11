Cooking Coconut Milk Market Poised for Strong Growth to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The cooking coconut milk industry is driven by rising demand for plant-based alternatives, expanding global cuisine trends, and increasing use in packaged and ready-to-eat foods. Key growth markets include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cooking coconut milk market is estimated to account for USD 1.03 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of USD 2.3 billion by 2035.

The rise in plant-based diets and increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of coconut-based products have fueled the market’s growth. Additionally, the global palate is expanding, with greater interest in Asian, Caribbean, and Latin American cuisines. Cooking coconut milk has emerged as a preferred ingredient among health-conscious consumers, especially those seeking dairy-free alternatives due to lactose intolerance or vegan dietary choices. This versatile product is widely used in savory dishes, desserts, and beverages, reflecting its broad culinary appeal.

The market is seeing a surge in demand due to new tastes, organic substitutes, and fortified goods. Its rise is also aided by the moisturizing qualities of coconut milk, which are making it more and more popular in the skincare sector. The demand for coconut milk is anticipated to increase as product offers vary and consumer awareness grows.

To meet evolving consumer preferences, manufacturers are focusing on innovation, offering a range of product variants such as organic, non-GMO, and clean-label options. Convenient packaging and fortified versions of cooking coconut milk are gaining popularity, ensuring ease of use while addressing nutritional demands. Sustainability and ethical sourcing are increasingly shaping market strategies, with brands exploring new applications for cooking coconut milk beyond traditional uses.

Key Cooking Coconut Milk Market Trends

1. Rising Demand for Dairy-Free Alternatives

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance and the adoption of vegan diets have driven the demand for plant-based dairy substitutes. Cooking coconut milk is gaining traction for its creamy texture and nutritional benefits, making it a popular choice in various recipes.

2. Innovation in Product Offerings

Manufacturers are developing fortified cooking coconut milk with added nutrients like calcium and vitamin D to cater to health-conscious consumers. Convenient packaging formats, such as single-serve cartons and resealable pouches, are also enhancing user experience and boosting market penetration.

3. Clean-Label and Organic Preferences

Consumers are increasingly seeking organic, non-GMO, and clean-label products that align with their wellness-focused lifestyles. This trend is encouraging brands to offer minimally processed and sustainably sourced cooking coconut milk.





Recent Industry Developments

Companies are adopting sustainable practices, including ethical sourcing of coconuts and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Strategic Partnerships: Major players are collaborating with retail chains and foodservice providers to expand their market reach and visibility in key regions.



Key Takeaways from the Report

The global cooking coconut milk market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2035.

Demand for plant-based and dairy-free alternatives is a significant market driver.

Innovation in product offerings, sustainability, and clean-label trends will continue to influence market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, driven by high consumption in countries like China and India.

“The Cooking Coconut Milk market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising consumer preference for plant-based alternatives and its expanding use in global cuisines. This report provides insights into market trends, key players, and future growth opportunities.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Market Drivers

Health and Wellness Trends: The growing awareness of plant-based nutrition and the health benefits of coconut-based products is a key factor driving market growth. Culinary Diversity: The rising popularity of Asian, Caribbean, and Latin American cuisines globally has boosted the demand for cooking coconut milk as a vital ingredient. Demand for Dairy-Free Products: With an increasing number of consumers adopting lactose-free and vegan lifestyles, the market for dairy-free alternatives like coconut milk is expanding rapidly.



Regional Insights

China (CAGR: 10.7%) : China leads the market with the highest CAGR, driven by strong demand for plant-based and functional food products. The rapid growth of the health and wellness trend, coupled with the increasing adoption of Asian cuisines globally, supports market expansion in the country.

: China leads the market with the highest CAGR, driven by strong demand for plant-based and functional food products. The rapid growth of the health and wellness trend, coupled with the increasing adoption of Asian cuisines globally, supports market expansion in the country. India (CAGR: 10.4%) : India is witnessing significant growth due to the rising awareness of plant-based diets and the growing popularity of traditional recipes that incorporate cooking coconut milk as a key ingredient.

: India is witnessing significant growth due to the rising awareness of plant-based diets and the growing popularity of traditional recipes that incorporate cooking coconut milk as a key ingredient. USA (CAGR: 7.7%) : The demand for dairy-free and vegan-friendly alternatives is fueling growth in the U.S. market. Cooking coconut milk is gaining popularity among consumers looking for healthier and more diverse culinary options.

: The demand for dairy-free and vegan-friendly alternatives is fueling growth in the U.S. market. Cooking coconut milk is gaining popularity among consumers looking for healthier and more diverse culinary options. Canada (CAGR: 7.4%) : Increasing consumer preference for clean-label and organic products is driving the market in Canada. The growing vegan population is also contributing to the steady market expansion.

: Increasing consumer preference for clean-label and organic products is driving the market in Canada. The growing vegan population is also contributing to the steady market expansion. UK (CAGR: 7.3%) : The UK market is driven by the growing adoption of plant-based lifestyles and an expanding range of coconut-based products on retail shelves.

: The UK market is driven by the growing adoption of plant-based lifestyles and an expanding range of coconut-based products on retail shelves. Germany (CAGR: 8.0%): Germany’s market growth is supported by the rising demand for natural and organic products. The country’s health-conscious population continues to embrace plant-based alternatives, including cooking coconut milk.





Competitive Outlook

The cooking coconut milk market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Leading companies are investing in research and development to launch new product variants and improve production efficiency.

Major players in the market include:

Thai Agri Foods

McCormick & Company

Goya Foods

Theppadungporn Coconut

Danone (Silk)

WhiteWave Foods

GraceKennedy

Celebes Coconut

M&S Foods

Primex Coco Products

As the market continues to evolve, companies that prioritize sustainability, transparency, and consumer-centric product development are expected to stay ahead of the competition.

Cooking Coconut Milk Market Segmentation

By Product:

In terms of product, the cooking coconut milk market is segmented into conventional coconut milk, organic coconut milk, light coconut milk, cream of coconut, and coconut milk powder.

By Distribution Channel:

According to the distribution channel, the coconut milk market is segmented into B2B, supermarkets/hypermarkets, conventional stores, grocery stores, and online retail.

By Packaging:

In terms of packaging, the cooking coconut milk market is divided into tetra packs, cans, bottles, pouches, and cartons.

By End-Use Application:

In terms of end-use applications, the cooking coconut milk market is divided into bakery products, beverages, soups & sauces, dairy products, ready meals, and B2C.

By Region:

In terms of region, the global cooking coconut milk market is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East & Africa.

