Vivotif Global Market Report 2025: Insights into the Expanding Healthcare Sector and Rising Prevalence of Typhoid Fever

The Business Research Company's Vivotif Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How has the vivotif market fared in recent years, and what are the factors contributing to its growth?
The vivotif market size has seen a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR in recent years. It was valued at $XX million in 2024, a figure that is expected to increase to $XX million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX%. This significant growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increasing international travel, the rising prevalence of typhoid fever, growing urbanization, the expansion of healthcare access, and the rise in disposable income.

What is the projected growth rate and market size of the global vivotif market?
The robust growth of the vivotif market size is set to continue in the next few years. It's forecast to reach $XX million in 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to a growing awareness of the benefits of vaccination, increasing incidence of typhoid fever, the convenience and effectiveness of oral vaccines, advancements in vaccine technology, and an increase in research activities. Major trends in the forecast period include a growing preference for oral vaccines, increased focus on travel vaccines, integration of vivotif into travel health kits, development of combination vaccines, and a shift towards preventive healthcare.

What is the primary driver of the growth of the vivotif market?
The vivotif market growth is being significantly driven forward by the increasing prevalence of typhoid fever. Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi, which spreads through contaminated food or water and causes symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, and fatigue. The escalating incidence of typhoid fever, particularly in low-income regions, is largely due to poor sanitation, lack of access to clean water, and growing antibiotic resistance. Vivotif serves as a crucial tool in reducing typhoid fever incidence by providing a preventive oral vaccine against Salmonella Typhi, particularly in regions with poor sanitation. According to reports published by GOV.UK in August 2024, around 645 cases of typhoid fever were reported in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2023, marking an increase from 470 cases reported in 2022, signifying year-over-year growth in the disease's incidence.

Which industry leaders are driving the growth of the vivotif market?
Major industry players operating in the vivotif market include Bavarian Nordic A/S. These industry leaders are at the forefront of the market, contributing significantly to its growth.

How is the vivotif market segmented, and what are its regional insights?
The vivotif market covered in this report is segmented by clinical indication into typhoid and other indications. It's also segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies, and by end-user into adults and pediatric segments.

Regionally, the vivotif market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2024. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

