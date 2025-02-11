Vida Bank Appoints Stuart Sinclair as New Chair

Stuart Sinclair, Chair Vida Bank

I’m delighted to join Vida Bank at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The granting of its banking licence marks the beginning of an exciting period of growth and opportunity.” — Stuart Sinclair

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vida Bank has announced the appointment of Stuart Sinclair as its new Chair, subject to regulatory approval. Stuart will succeed Steve Haggerty, who has served as Chair for nine years. Steve will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director until September 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.Stuart brings a distinguished track record of leadership in financial services, having held senior roles across banking, insurance, and consulting, both in the UK and internationally. His previous roles include CEO of Tesco Bank, CEO of GE Capital UK’s consumer businesses, and Director of UK Retail Banking at RBS. He currently serves as Chair of International Personal Finance and Willis Ltd. Additionally, he has held board positions at LV, TSB, Lloyds Banking Group, and Schroders Personal Wealth.Joining at a transformational time for the business, Stuart’s appointment comes just weeks after Vida secured its banking licence. With a growing retail funding base, Vida Bank is actively expanding its specialist mortgage offering and is poised to increase its market share, advancing its mission to become the UK’s most trusted specialist mortgage bank.Anth Mooney, CEO at Vida Bank, said:“Opportunities to recruit someone of Stuart’s calibre and experience are rare. His extensive experience in leading some very well recognised financial institutions, combined with his deep understanding of the market, makes him the ideal person to guide Vida Bank as we look to scale the business.“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Steve Haggerty for his exceptional leadership over the past nine years. Steve’s dedication and thoughtful guidance has been instrumental in building Vida’s strong foundation and ultimately securing our approval to operate as a bank.”Steve Haggerty, current Chair at Vida Bank, commented:“It has been an incredible journey over the past 9 years, and incredibly satisfying to serve as the first Chair of Vida Bank. I am immensely proud of what the team has accomplished in recent years and confident that the platform we have built will go on to deliver real growth and success in the future.“I am fully confident that Stuart is the perfect person to take Vida on the next phase of its journey and I look forward to supporting the transition and watching the business thrive in the years ahead.”Stuart Sinclair added:“I’m delighted to join Vida Bank at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The granting of its banking licence marks the beginning of an exciting period of growth and opportunity.“With its strong funding base, talented team, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the specialist mortgage market, Vida is well-positioned to make a significant impact. At a time when a chronic lack of housing supply continues to drive up prices and strain affordability, Vida’s role is more important than ever. I look forward to working with Anth, the Board, Pine Brook, and new investors to help the business flourish in this next chapter.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.