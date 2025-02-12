Submit Release
Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO now at select Woolworths stores and gourmet retailers

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has officially arrived Down Under, and as part of the EU Gem Ham launch, Australians will have the chance to experience the taste of this premium prosciutto through a nationwide sampling extravaganza.

“We understand the importance for customers to try new products before they commit to purchase,” says Marco Pulici, Project Leader and Vice President of Consorzio di Carpegna. “This is why we have invested in mass sampling—to give as many Australians as possible the opportunity to taste our prosciutto.”

In 2025, over 1,000 tasting pop-ups will be rolled out across the country, ensuring it’s easier than ever to sample this culinary treasure and learn about the rich heritage of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.

While it may be new to Australian shelves, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has been crafted and hand-cured using traditional methods and a centuries-old secret recipe. This dedication to excellence and tradition has earned it the prestigious PDO status—Protected Designation of Origin—a guarantee of unmatched quality and authenticity.

Availability
Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is now available for sampling and purchase at select Woolworths stores and gourmet retailers across Australia.
For more information, it's possible to visit www.gemham.eu or follow @consorzio_carpegna for the latest updates and recipe inspiration.

Enrica Benzoni
Blancdenoir Srl
stampa@blancdenoir.it

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


