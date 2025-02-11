Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO brings in USA the authentic European craftsmanship

Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO lands at high end retailer in United States

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The authentic European craftsmanship of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO lands at Eataly, Central Market, Fresh Market and other high retailer in United States, providing a real alternative to the domestic version of this delicacy.For many years, traditional prosciutto—gently aged over months in the picturesque regions of Italy—has been celebrated as a delicacy. Today, though, supermarket aisles are increasingly filled with bulk options of “prosciutto-style” meats, leaving many shoppers unaware that they might not be experiencing the authentic flavors of genuine prosciutto.Americans have a keen appreciation for good food, and prosciutto holds a special place in their hearts. The convenience of purchasing prosciutto in convenient vacuum-sealed packages at appealing prices certainly has its charm. However, in quest for affordable charcuterie essentials, exists the risk of losing the essence of true artisanal prosciutto.Moreover, as both importers and artisans have noted, this shift in availability has altered consumer expectations. Many Americans now find themselves believing that all prosciutto should be similarly salty, heavily cured, and uniform in texture—largely due to their limited exposure to the real thing.That is why it is important to reintroduce consumers to the real thing, without boycotting supermarket prosciutto:• Educating shoppers on what PDO really means – Just like wine, olive oil, and cheese, not all prosciuttos are created equal. PDO certification guarantees that Prosciutto di Carpegna can only be made in Carpegna, Italy, following strict standards that preserve its unique character.• Making real prosciutto accessible – Authentic products shouldn’t just be for fine dining. That’s why Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is now available at Eataly, Central Market, Fresh Market and other high end retailer in United States, providing a real alternative to the domestic version of this delicacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.