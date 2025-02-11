Jan De Witte joins GHO Capital as Operating Partner

Former CEO of Integra LifeSciences with significant strategic and operational experience to support GHO Capital’s portfolio

London, UK – 11 February 2025: Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan De Witte as Operating Partner.

Jan is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience leading international growth and transformation for global technology and life sciences companies. Prior to joining GHO, he was Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at Integra LifeSciences (“Integra”, NASDAQ: IART), a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies, and neurosurgical and ENT solutions. At Integra Jan drove international expansion and operational excellence, and through strategic acquisitions and innovation added $1 billion to the total addressable market of the company’s offerings.

Prior to Integra, Jan served as CEO of Barco N.V. (EBR: BAR), directing the advanced visualisation technology company's digital transformation and global market expansion. He strengthened Barco's position in the healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise sectors through new product launches and operational improvements and global market expansions. Earlier in his career, he spent 18 years at GE Healthcare leading global teams in Digital Health, Services, Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. Jan’s career started with foundational roles in Operations at Procter & Gamble and as Senior Consultant at McKinsey in Europe.

Jan currently serves as a Director of ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD), a digital health and medical device leader. His board experience includes previous roles at Barco N.V. and international joint ventures. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and Master's and Bachelor's degrees in electromechanical engineering with highest distinction from KU Leuven, Belgium.

As Operating Partner, Jan will leverage his extensive leadership experience and global network to support and grow GHO’s portfolio companies, as well as supporting with the firm’s transatlantic deal origination.

The Partners at GHO Capital commented: “Jan brings a wealth of healthcare industry expertise and a strong track record to our team as we look to implement our proven operational playbook and drive expansion and growth across our portfolio. The healthcare sector is experiencing significant innovation, supported by favourable market conditions, and Jan’s experience will help us identify businesses with the most substantial growth potential. On behalf of the entire GHO team, we warmly welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will make.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Jan De Witte, Operating Partner at GHO Capital, said: “My focus throughout my career has always been to support innovative healthcare companies as they grow and transform, whilst creating long-term investor value. I am excited to be joining GHO Capital, one of Europe’s leading healthcare specialist private equity firms, who are committed to driving the highest standards across the healthcare sector. I look forward to working with the team and leveraging my expertise to support GHO’s portfolio companies realise their full potential.”

-Ends-

Further information:

GHO Capital Partners LLP

T +44 20 3700 7440

E IR@ghocapital.com

For Media Enquiries



ICR Healthcare



Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Kris Lam











Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700



ghocapital@icrhealthcare.com









About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. GHO Capital applies global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities, targeting Pan-European and transatlantic internationalisation to build market leading businesses of strategic global value. GHO Capital’s proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. GHO Capital partners with strong management teams to generate long-term sustainable value, improving the efficiency of healthcare delivery to enable better, faster, more accessible healthcare. For further information, please visit www.ghocapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.