Gauteng Health calls on pregnant women to prioritise attendance to Antenatal Care (ANC)

The Gauteng Department of Health has called on pregnant women to prioritise attendance to antenatal care (ANC) to increase the chances of safe pregnancies and deliveries.

The call comes as the country continues to observe Reproductive Health Month in February with an emphasis on encouraging the public to make use of family planning services across health facilities in the province.

Departmental data shows that out of 229 127 pregnant women who attended antenatal care in Gauteng health facilities between January 2024 and January 2025, a total of 64 133 of them presented to health facilities after 20 weeks or much later.

While a good 164 994 presented earlier or before 20 weeks, it is still concerning that there were over 60 000 pregnant women who could only be checked late by midwives or doctors for health conditions affecting both the mother and baby such as infections and abnormalities in the pregnancy. This is due to the late visits to health facilities.

Antenatal care helps with the detection of abnormalities in the pregnancy like hypertension, anaemia and diabetes, as well as abnormalities with the foetus, which allows the mother to decide if she continues with the pregnancy. It also helps with the diagnosis of infections like syphilis and allows enough time for completion of treatment which decreases the risk of stillbirths and neonatal death due to congenital syphilis.

It is therefore very risky for an expectant mother to not attend antenatal care on time as they would not be equipped and educated on the danger signs in pregnancy. Risks that occur in the pregnancy can result in maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity due to late diagnosis such as miscarriages and disabilities due to hypertensive disorders in pregnancy and in some case maternal death. Anaemia leads to women excessively bleeding after delivery, while congenital syphilis in babies leads to blindness and learning disabilities as the bacteria affects the brain.

It is also important that expectant mothers attend ANC early or as soon as they miss their period to ensure that they get tested early for HIV. Pregnant women who are diagnosed with HIV are immediately initiated on treatment which assists with viral load suppression, reducing the risk of vertical transmission of HIV infection.

The counselling that is given during the ANC services also warns against drinking and smoking while pregnant as this leads to conditions such as Foetal Alcohol Syndrome and increased risk of birth defects such as cleft lip and cleft palate.

To access antenatal care services, pregnant women can visit their local clinic or Community Health Centre across the province. These health facilities accept and will attend to all pregnant women daily who come for antenatal care services.

Pregnant women are also given supplements such as Iron, folic acid and calcium gluconate to aid in the growth and development of their unborn baby and further prevent neurological disorders.

In addition, pregnant women are encourage to register on MomConnct app, which is a health education messaging service which keeps expectant mothers updated on the pregnancy progress and what to expect.

