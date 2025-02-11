Public Works and Infrastructure on eviction of Khoi-San occupation at Union Buildings

Following an eviction order granted by the Pretoria High Court on 11 December 2024, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure can confirm that the order was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning.

It should be noted that no appeal or opposition has been received against this court order by any interested parties.

While the Department expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoi-San community, no single person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.

South Africa is a society based on the rule of law, and legitimate concerns should therefore be addressed through the proper legislated channels.

The Department worked and consulted with all stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane, before the order was enforced to assist all individuals who were willing to return home.

In this regard, the Department has complied with all the orders of the High Court.

Contact:

Lennox Mabaso

Mobile: 082 884 2403

Head of Communications and Marketing: DPWI

