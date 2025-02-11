Minister Blade Nzimande on passing of Ms Senamile Masango

Statement by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation on the passing of Ms Senamile Masango

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, joins the Presidency in mourning the passing of one of our country’s most distinguished young scientists, Ms. Senamile Masango.

“Ms Masango was a young, resourceful and very passionate nuclear physicist, who served our country with distinction in a number of capacities, including being a member of the board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA), where she was chairperson of the research and development committee.

Because of her industriousness and commitment to scientific excellence, she was recognised through numerous prestigious honours, including being selected in 2017 to be among fifty candidates to be part of a team of scientists who conducted one of the first African research missions within the European organisation for nuclear research in Switzerland (CERN).

She also led the research team representing South Africa at the BRICS Youth Energy Agency,” said the Minister.

“In addition to being an extraordinary young scientist, Senamile was also a fervent activist for the promotion of science among young black people and in particular young girls.

Through her Foundation, she rolled out programmes in South Africa and Africa, which were aimed at exciting young girls about science and empowering women with the skills to be become high quality scientists, engineers and researchers.

Driven by her passion for the empowerment of women and girls, in 2015, she launched the Women in Science and Engineering in Africa (WISE Africa)- an initiative which provides mentorship to young girls in schools with the aim of encouraging them to take up careers in science.”

“As a country, we continue to be confronted with the challenge of a lack of confidence and often the fear of mathematics and science, in particular within the black community.

Through her work as an activist scientist, Senamile made a huge contribution to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s strategic goal of increasing the number of young girls and women who take up science careers and the development of critical skills that are required to enable our country to achieve higher levels of development” the Minister stated.

“At the time of her passing Senamile was conducting research at Triumf, Canada’s national laboratory for nuclear and particle physics and was preparing to pursue her PhD in nuclear physics. All of this underscores the depth of the loss to our country’s public science system,” the Minister added.

“On behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, and South Africa’s entire public science system, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Masango.

May her selfless work serve as inspiration for us to empower more young girls and women, through science,” said the Minister.

