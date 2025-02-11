Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa: Defence Ministers’ Conclave, Aerospace India

The Hosting Minister of Defence of India, The Honourable Shri Raj Nath Singh,

Honourable Ministers of Defence Present,

Distinguished Delegates,

Esteemed Representatives of the Aerospace and Defence Industry,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am honoured to address this esteemed conclave on behalf of the Honourable Minister Motshekga who could not be here due to other state commitments, and I am particularly glad to be back in India. The last time I stood on Indian soil was in 1991/92, when I accompanied the then Chief of Staff of the military wing of the ANC, uMkhonto weSizwe, the late Chris Hani. Our mission was clear—we sought India’s support in training our soldiers in conventional warfare, including members of the Transkei Defence Force.

Today, I must take this moment, in this distinguished forum, to express our deepest gratitude. The officers you trained gained invaluable expertise, and many have since risen to the ranks of general, playing critical roles in shaping South Africa’s modern defence force. We are grateful that this cooperation still runs uninterrupted to date.

As we convene at this conclave, it is clear that we stand at a pivotal moment in global defence and security. Aerospace and military technology are advancing at an unprecedented pace, redefining the very nature of modern warfare and security operations. We cannot afford to be mere observers. Strategic investment in research and development is imperative. South Africa, like India, has a strong legacy of innovation in military aerospace and unmanned aerial systems. These are not just military imperatives; they are economic drivers, capable of stimulating industrial growth, job creation, and technological sovereignty.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is upon us, demanding that we integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, and space-based defence into our security frameworks. But no nation, no matter how advanced, can navigate these waters alone. That is why regional cooperations such as BRICS and the AU are such a critical vehicles for cooperation. Through these vehicles, we have the opportunity to build a new global defence paradigm—one that is multipolar, equitable, and rooted in the principles of shared development. We must accelerate technological transfers among BRICS partners and abroad, ensuring that our collective expertise strengthens the resilience of our respective defence industries and in the process – protect our resources.

The world is witnessing an alarming rise in conflicts, destabilizing regions and threatening global security. As countries present in this conclave, we must continue to position ourselves as institutions that promote peace and stability. Beyond traditional military cooperation, we must also prepare for emerging threats such as climate change and natural disasters. Our joint military exercises should not only focus on combat readiness but also on humanitarian operations—ensuring that we can swiftly mobilize to assist communities in times of crisis. As South Africa, we have already demonstrated such cooperation on many occasions, aiding neighbouring countries like Malawi and Mozambique in rescue operations during emergencies. It is this kind of coordinated response that we must enhance to protect livelihoods and strengthen resilience across our nations. These operations must be rehearsed and refined, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of global humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. The vision bearers of these peace and humanitarian cooperations, Mahatma Ghandi, Nelson Mandela and the likes must be honoured through the extension of these cooperations.

This conclave is a powerful reminder that security is no longer confined to national borders. The threats we face—terrorism, cyberwarfare, and geopolitical instability—demand collective solutions. South Africa remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborative defence initiatives within the African Union, BRICS, and other global platforms. Our continued participation in peacekeeping missions and counter terrorism operations underscores our unwavering dedication to global security and stability.

Moreover, we cannot speak of the future without speaking of the youth. The sustainability of our defence industries and security strategies depends on the full participation of young people. We are committed to accelerating youth involvement through training, mentorship, and career development programmes.

Honourable Ministers, this conclave is more than a meeting—it is a call to action. Let us reaffirm our commitment to innovation, partnership, and sustainable growth. Let us harness the power of our nations to build a defence and security framework that serves not only our nations but the future of global stability.

South Africa stands ready to work alongside our allies to build a secure, technologically advanced, and economically robust future.

I thank you

