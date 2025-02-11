Submit Release
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi congratulates Advocate Andy Mothibi on re-election as Vice President of IAACA

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, congratulates Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), on his re-election as Vice President: African Regional Coordinator and member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA).

The Minister said that this achievement is a testament to Adv. Mothibi's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to combating corruption globally.

Minister Kubayi notes that Adv. Mothibi's re-election reflects the confidence that other nations have in South Africa's dedication to the global fight against corruption.

The Minister wishes Adv. Mothibi success in his renewed role, as he continues to contribute to a corruption-free world.

Adv. Mothibi will serve in this capacity for the 2025-2027 term.

As an independent, non-political organization, IAACA plays a vital role in fostering collaboration and sharing best practices in the global fight against corruption.

Its Executive Committee comprises a President, four Vice Presidents, thirteen members, two advisers, and one observer.

Media enquiries: 
Terrence Manase 
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 338 6707

