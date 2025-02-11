Minister Nomakhosazana Meth announces internship programme for 20,000 Inspector and Enforcement interns

Urgent notice: Application procedure - the Minister of Employment and Labour announces internship programme for 20,000 Inspector and Enforcement interns

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, has on Monday, 10 February 2025, announced the massive enforcement internship programme set to recruit a total of 20,000 Inspector and Enforcement Interns over the next two years.

It has since emerged that some applicants are emailing their CV, applications and enquiries to the Ministry Spokesperson, on Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za. The Ministry Spokesperson, Ms Thobeka Magcai is responsible for media enquiries and interview requests directed to the Ministry of Employment and Labour.

Members of the public are hereby urged not to send their CV’s to officials in the Ministry and to rather strictly comply with the directive of the internship advertisement, obtainable from the Department of Public Services and Administration, DPSA Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025, and apply to the relevant provincial office.

The link to the internship programme advertisement: https://www.dpsa.gov.za/dpsa2g/documents/vacancies/2025/PSV%20CIRCULAR%2005%20OF%202025.pdf.

“The advert provides an email address and physical address, where applications can be either emailed or hand delivered in each Province. Failure to comply with the directive of the advert may result in your application being null and void, as it would not have reached the correct and relevant recipients for processing.”

All qualifying candidates who meet the minimum requirements are encouraged to submit their applications before the closing date of 21 February 2025.

The stipend on offer is R7450 per month.

During her first 100 days in office, Minister Nomakhosazana Meth committed to creating 20 000 job opportunities for young people, to strengthen the capacity of the Inspection and Enforcement Branch, as one of her key priorities. The Minister has since delivered on this promise that she made during that period.

The ground-breaking Internship Programme will bring onboard 10 000 interns annually, recruited across all nine provinces, thereby boosting the department’s capacity to promote fair labour practice nationwide.

For media enquiries, contact:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson.

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205.