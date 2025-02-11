South Africa participates at 33rd Havana International Book Fair 2025 in Cuba, 13 to 23 Feb 2025

South Africa will from 13 to 23 February 2025 be the guest of honour at the 33rd Havana International Book Fair in Cuba.

The invitation for South Africa’s participation as the guest of honour at the Book Fair was issued through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Havana, one of the 7 Wonders Cities of the World, will welcome readers, authors, publishers and librarians to Book Fair. The Fair is considered the largest cultural festival on the island and the event with the highest attendance in Cuba.

The 33rd Edition of the Havana International Book Fair will be celebrated under the Theme, “A whole country in books”. This will be in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the creation of the Territorial Publishing System. The Fair is also dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the fall in combat of Cuban national hero José Martí.

South Africa’s participation will be under the theme, “Papers of Resistance”, looking at the importance of writing in different forms.

Paper has always been at the heart of writing and storytelling. From a student writing their first poem in a notebook to a prisoner sharing their story on scraps of paper or a published book that changes how people think, paper is where ideas come to life. Even today, with computers and phones, paper still matters.

Old letters and documents in archives tell us about our past struggles. Banned books printed in secret gave people hope during hard times. For writers, paper is special. It is where they first put their thoughts down, where they cross out and rewrite until the words are just right. It’s where stories are kept safe, where cultures preserve their memories, and where brave voices live on long after they’re gone.

The country’s literary landscape has been a powerful force in South Africa’s journey from segregation and oppression to democracy and unity. Through their influential voices and diverse narratives, South African authors have traced the path towards equality, cultural renaissance and the celebration of diverse identities.

Minister Gayton McKenzie, reflecting on the theme for this year, said: “The medium of paper has been the keeper of our stories, our history, heritage and our dreams for the future. This fascinating window into our literary history should produce compelling discussions, insights and a celebration of who we are as a people and who we are yet to become.”

A delegation of South African authors, poets and literary figures will participate at the South African Stand at the Fair, as well as other stands where they are invited to participate in discussions, seminars, interviews, conversations and lectures.

A delegation of fifteen literary practitioners have been supported to represent South Africa at the Fair. Click on the link for a list of participants: https://bit.ly/CubaBookFairSAAuthorsList

