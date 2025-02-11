Advocate Andy Mothibi re-elected as Vice President of International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is proud to announce that the Head of the Unit, Adv Andy Mothibi, has been re-elected as Vice President: African Regional Coordinator, and member of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA). This appointment was confirmed during IAACA’s 14th General Meeting, held on 6 February 2025. Adv Mothibi will serve in this capacity for the 2025– 2027 term.

IAACA is an independent, non-political organisation dedicated to fighting corruption globally. It is governed by an Executive Committee comprising of a President, four Vice Presidents, thirteen other members, two advisers, and one observer. The organisation plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration and sharing best practices in the global fight against corruption. The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong continues to lead IAACA, with Mr. Danny Y.M. Woo serving as President. IAACA consists of 180 members globally, with 50 African States, 21 Latin American and Caribbean States, 46 Asia-Pacific States, 39 Eastern European States and 24 Western European and other States.

Adv Mothibi’s reappointment reflects the SIU’s unwavering commitment to combating corruption and strengthening good governance. Adv Mothibi's leadership continues positioning South Africa and the wider African region at the forefront of the global anti-corruption agenda.

The SIU calls on its stakeholders and the public to support Adv Mothibi and the SIU in this important role. Together, we can continue to build a corruption-free society and uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency as envisioned in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Enquiries

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: Kkganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates



