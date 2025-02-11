North West Legislature conducts oversight visit in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, 11 to 14 Feb
On the 11 – 14 February 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature will be conducting oversight week in various municipalities under the Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality. The program is aimed at strengthening oversight and public participation and to promote accountability and transparency in government. During the program, Members of the Provincial Legislature will interact with different provincial departments and their MECs; Mayors; Accounting Officers; and members of the Municipal Public Accounts Committees. Different Portfolio Committees will conduct oversight visits to various projects in the district to check their status quo and challenges therein.
The meetings will be held as follows;
Date: Tuesday, 11/02/2025
Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Bona bona primary school: scholar transport
- Ganyesa traffic station
Time: 07h00 – 11h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Oversight visit at MIG Projects) Bonabona Water Supply and Tlapeng Bulk Water Supply -RBIG Funded - To monitor progress made on the Project
- Oversight visit at Bray Housing Project - To monitor progress made on the Project
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Temoso Special School – Ganyesa
- Morokweng Cultural Village
- Morokweng Primary
- Ebenezer Primary School – Bray
- Southey Library
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Basha Itsoseng Bakery
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Tlakgameng CHC (Kagisano Molopo)
- Tshidisanang Comm Based Organization
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Upgrading of Road D327 from Ganyesa to Vragas Madinonyane Phase 2
- Construction of Perimeter wall – Ganyesa Workshop
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Kagisano Livestock Programme
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts
Activity: Committee Oversight
- MFMA Hearings: Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM
Date: Wednesday, 12/02/2025
Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Christiana traffic station
- Beafmaster high school – scholar transport
Time: 07h00 – 11h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM
Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Oversight visit at Lekwa Teemane (Bloemhof and Christiana Taxi Rank) - To assess the progress made on the implementation of the project
- Oversight visit to the Human Settlements project in Bloemhof and Christiana - To assess the current state of water supply in the Municipality
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM
Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Setshwarapelo Primary School - Mokgareng
- Utlwanang Library - Christiana
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa
Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Bloemhof Dam
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM
Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Phaphamang Old Age Home (Lekwa Teemane)
- Bloemhof Clinic (Lekwa Teemane)
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa
Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Rehabilitation of Road P34/5 from Schweizer Reneke to Christiana Phase 2
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa
Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Queen Chickens Project
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Mamusa
Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts
Activity: Committee Oversight
- MFMA Hearings
- Lekwa-Teemane LM
- Mamusa LM
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa
Date: Thursday, 13/02/2025
Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Oversight visit at (MIG Project) Pudimoe Water Treatment Works -RBIG Funded AND Rietfontein Rural Water Supply - To monitor progress made on the Project
- Oversight visit at Mokasa & Bagaphuduhucwana Housing Project - To monitor progress made on the Project, and challenges which caused delays on the Project
Time: 07h00 – 11h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Thuto Neo primary school – scholar Transport
- Mokgareng secondary school – Scholar
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Thapama Agricultural School – Matlapaneng (Greater Taung)
- Seoleseng Secondary School – Vaaltyn (Taung)
- Majeng High School – Kgomotso (Greater Taung
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Taung Hotel School
- Taung Skull
Time: 08h00 – 11h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Upper Majeakgoro Clinic (Greater Taung)
- Taung Old Age Home (Greater Taung)
- Taung In-Patient Centre (Greater Taung)
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Upgrading from gravel to surface road standard of Road D210 from Modimong to Taung
- Upgrading from gravel to surface standard Road D201 from Pampierstad to Matlapaneng Phase 1
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Mamusa LM / Greater Taung LM
Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
Activity: Committee Oversight
- Greater Taung Lifestock Program (Taung)
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Greater Taung LM
Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts
Activity: Committee Oversight
- MFMA Hearings: Greater Taung LM and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati DM
Time: 12h00 – 16h00
Venue: Mamusa LM / Greater Taung LM
Date: Friday, 14/02/2025
Committee: Public Hearing
Activity: Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management Public Hearing on Marine Oil Pollution Bill – 2022
Time: 10h00
Venue: Groot Marico Community Hall, Mogopa Community Hall, Utlwanang Community Hall, Sutelong Community Hall
Members of the media interested to attend should contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
