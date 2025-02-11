North West Legislature conducts oversight visit in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, 11 to 14 Feb

On the 11 – 14 February 2025, the North West Provincial Legislature will be conducting oversight week in various municipalities under the Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality. The program is aimed at strengthening oversight and public participation and to promote accountability and transparency in government. During the program, Members of the Provincial Legislature will interact with different provincial departments and their MECs; Mayors; Accounting Officers; and members of the Municipal Public Accounts Committees. Different Portfolio Committees will conduct oversight visits to various projects in the district to check their status quo and challenges therein.

The meetings will be held as follows;

Date: Tuesday, 11/02/2025

Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Bona bona primary school: scholar transport

- Ganyesa traffic station

Time: 07h00 – 11h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Oversight visit at MIG Projects) Bonabona Water Supply and Tlapeng Bulk Water Supply -RBIG Funded - To monitor progress made on the Project

- Oversight visit at Bray Housing Project - To monitor progress made on the Project

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Temoso Special School – Ganyesa

- Morokweng Cultural Village

- Morokweng Primary

- Ebenezer Primary School – Bray

- Southey Library

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Basha Itsoseng Bakery

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Tlakgameng CHC (Kagisano Molopo)

- Tshidisanang Comm Based Organization

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Upgrading of Road D327 from Ganyesa to Vragas Madinonyane Phase 2

- Construction of Perimeter wall – Ganyesa Workshop

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Kagisano Livestock Programme

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts

Activity: Committee Oversight

- MFMA Hearings: Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Kagisano Molopo LM

Date: Wednesday, 12/02/2025

Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Christiana traffic station

- Beafmaster high school – scholar transport

Time: 07h00 – 11h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM

Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Oversight visit at Lekwa Teemane (Bloemhof and Christiana Taxi Rank) - To assess the progress made on the implementation of the project

- Oversight visit to the Human Settlements project in Bloemhof and Christiana - To assess the current state of water supply in the Municipality

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM

Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Setshwarapelo Primary School - Mokgareng

- Utlwanang Library - Christiana

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa

Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Bloemhof Dam

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM

Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Phaphamang Old Age Home (Lekwa Teemane)

- Bloemhof Clinic (Lekwa Teemane)

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa

Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Rehabilitation of Road P34/5 from Schweizer Reneke to Christiana Phase 2

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa

Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Queen Chickens Project

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Mamusa

Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts

Activity: Committee Oversight

- MFMA Hearings

- Lekwa-Teemane LM

- Mamusa LM

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Lekwa-Teemane LM / Mamusa

Date: Thursday, 13/02/2025

Committee: Committee on Cooperate Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Oversight visit at (MIG Project) Pudimoe Water Treatment Works -RBIG Funded AND Rietfontein Rural Water Supply - To monitor progress made on the Project

- Oversight visit at Mokasa & Bagaphuduhucwana Housing Project - To monitor progress made on the Project, and challenges which caused delays on the Project

Time: 07h00 – 11h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM

Committee: Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Thuto Neo primary school – scholar Transport

- Mokgareng secondary school – Scholar

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM

Committee: Committee on Education, Culture, Arts, Sports and Recreation

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Thapama Agricultural School – Matlapaneng (Greater Taung)

- Seoleseng Secondary School – Vaaltyn (Taung)

- Majeng High School – Kgomotso (Greater Taung

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM



Committee: Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Tourism

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Taung Hotel School

- Taung Skull

Time: 08h00 – 11h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM

Committee: Committee on Health and Social Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Upper Majeakgoro Clinic (Greater Taung)

- Taung Old Age Home (Greater Taung)

- Taung In-Patient Centre (Greater Taung)

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM

Committee: Committee on Public Works and Roads

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Upgrading from gravel to surface road standard of Road D210 from Modimong to Taung

- Upgrading from gravel to surface standard Road D201 from Pampierstad to Matlapaneng Phase 1

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Mamusa LM / Greater Taung LM

Committee: Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Activity: Committee Oversight

- Greater Taung Lifestock Program (Taung)

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Greater Taung LM

Committee: Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts

Activity: Committee Oversight

- MFMA Hearings: Greater Taung LM and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati DM

Time: 12h00 – 16h00

Venue: Mamusa LM / Greater Taung LM

Date: Friday, 14/02/2025

Committee: Public Hearing

Activity: Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management Public Hearing on Marine Oil Pollution Bill – 2022

Time: 10h00

Venue: Groot Marico Community Hall, Mogopa Community Hall, Utlwanang Community Hall, Sutelong Community Hall

Members of the media interested to attend should contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

#ServiceDeliveryZA